10 @ 10: Tyrone Tracy catching on for the Hawkeyes

“He will allow us to do multiple things. He can run the football, he can catch and he can block,’’ Foster said. “He’s a big kid (6-foot-1, 244 pounds) who really likes to compete.’’

Pottebaum selected the Hawkeyes over an offer from Augustana University in Sioux Falls, not far from the West Lyon program he competed for at the high school level.

4. While Purdue coach Jeff Brohm doesn’t expect to announce who will start at quarterback for the Boilermakers until game time on Saturday, he wouldn’t be surprised if two quarterbacks see time in the opener against Iowa.

“We would consider playing two quarterbacks and we will have a plan for that,’’ Brohm said. “Does that mean the other quarterback would go in? Not necessarily. It doesn’t always happen when you plan for that. So much will be dictated by how the game goes.’’

Three quarterbacks have been competing for the opportunity to start for the Boilermakers. Jack Plummer and Aidan O'Connell both started games a year ago for Purdue while Austin Burton joined the program as a graduate transfer from UCLA.

5. Iowa is listing Tory Taylor as its starting punter for Saturday’s opener.