10 @ 10: Tyrone Tracy catching on for the Hawkeyes

Tyrone Tracy Jr. catching on where needed, a new starter at fullback and a look at depth elsewhere are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
1. Tyrone Tracy Jr. will begin his sophomore season in a familiar role for Iowa – playing at any of the receiver positions where he is needed.
The Camby, Indiana, native will return to his home state for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. season opener at Purdue after lining up at all three receiver spots at one time or another a year ago for the Hawkeyes.
“It was very challenging to learn every position, but I do feel like it helped me,’’ Tracy said. “I was able to see how they all fit into the offense and how I could fit into the different roles in those spots. It was a good experience for me.’’
Tracy has seen action in 17 games over the past two seasons for Iowa, and was second on the team with 589 receiving yards a year ago while catching 36 passes.
His work included 130 receiving yards in the Hawkeyes’ loss at Wisconsin, the most yards recorded by an Iowa receiver in a game since 2012.
2. Iowa released its depth chart for the Purdue game on Monday and there were only minimal changes from the one the Hawkeyes put together in the preseason.
There were a couple of moves on the offensive line, where a now-healthy Cole Banwart was inadvertently omitted from the initial chart. He is expected to start at left guard against the Boilermakers, while graduate transfer Coy Cronk moved in front of Mark Kallenberger at right tackle.
Alaric Jackson at left tackle, Tyler Linderbaum at center and Kyler Schott at right guard complete the Hawkeyes’ projected starting front five on offense.
Sophomore Jack Campbell is listed as Iowa’s starter at middle linebacker and Dane Belton is listed as the starting strong safety and as the top option at the cash position if Iowa opts to start a fifth defensive back against Purdue.
3. Fullback remains an important part of the Hawkeye offensive approach and Iowa will have a new starter there this season.
Monte Pottebaum, a sophomore from Larchwood, Iowa, and Turner Pallissard, a sophomore from Frankfort, Ill., fill the top two spots on the depth chart in a position filled by Brady Ross a year ago.
Running backs coach Derrick Foster said Pottebaum brings several intriguing skills to one of the most physically-demanding positions on the field.
“He will allow us to do multiple things. He can run the football, he can catch and he can block,’’ Foster said. “He’s a big kid (6-foot-1, 244 pounds) who really likes to compete.’’
Pottebaum selected the Hawkeyes over an offer from Augustana University in Sioux Falls, not far from the West Lyon program he competed for at the high school level.
4. While Purdue coach Jeff Brohm doesn’t expect to announce who will start at quarterback for the Boilermakers until game time on Saturday, he wouldn’t be surprised if two quarterbacks see time in the opener against Iowa.
“We would consider playing two quarterbacks and we will have a plan for that,’’ Brohm said. “Does that mean the other quarterback would go in? Not necessarily. It doesn’t always happen when you plan for that. So much will be dictated by how the game goes.’’
Three quarterbacks have been competing for the opportunity to start for the Boilermakers. Jack Plummer and Aidan O'Connell both started games a year ago for Purdue while Austin Burton joined the program as a graduate transfer from UCLA.
5. Iowa is listing Tory Taylor as its starting punter for Saturday’s opener.
When he takes the field, it will mark the first time the freshman from Melbourne, Australia has ever participated in a football game.
Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods recruited Taylor during a January trip to Australia where he watched a number of potential punting prospects.
“He has a lot of potential and we’ve liked what we’ve seen from him so far,’’ Woods said.
6. Iowa quarterback commitment Joe Labas had a record-setting performance Friday, highlighting the work of future Hawkeyes at the high school level.
In addition to completing 24-of-30 passes for 314 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 42 yards for Brecksville-Broadview Heights in a 49-33 playoff win, he became his school’s career passing leader. Labas has had a strong senior season, completing 133-of-197 passes for 1,752 yards.
Elsewhere, wide receiver Keagan Johnson of Bellevue West caught 13 passes for 255 yards and one touchdown in a 56-28 win in Nebraska over Columbus and offensive lineman Beau Stephens helped his Blue Springs (Mo.) team pile up 431 yards in a 28-13 win over Blue Springs South.
7. For the second time since initially committing to Iowa in April, Jordan Oladokun has announced that he is re-opening his recruitment.
The senior cornerback from Gaither High School in Tampa who de-committed from the Hawkeye program in May only to rejoin Iowa’s 2021 recruiting class a month later announced on Twitter on Monday he was again opening up his recruitment.
He cited the claims made by eight former Hawkeyes that they were subjected to intentional racism during their time at Iowa.
“I feel like I wouldn’t be doing my part if (I) stood around and stayed pretending like these issues are not occurring,’’ Oladokun wrote. “I will be de-committing from Iowa opening my recruitment up to all schools. I can’t thank Iowa enough for taking a chance on me.’’
8. Four former Hawkeyes recorded tackles on Monday night as week 6 came to an end in the NFL.
Anthony Hitchens finished with five tackles and Ben Niemann added three to help the Kansas City Chiefs to a 26-17 win over Buffalo.
Micah Hyde and A.J. Epenesa each finished with one stop for the Bills.
9. The starting time for Iowa’s home football opener on Oct. 31 has been set.
The Hawkeyes will host Northwestern at Kinnick Stadium at 2:30 p.m. that day in a game which will be televised by ESPN.
Iowa’s opener at Purdue also kicks at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. That game will air on BTN.
10. The Hawkeyes’ opponent in their Oct. 31 home opener, Northwestern, had four players opt out of the 2020 season last week.
Defensive lineman Samdup Miller, quarterback Aidan Smith, safety Travis Whillock and tight end Jason Whittaker all announced over the weekend that they would not participate in the current season.
Miller and Whillock were the most experienced of the group. Miller had made 35 starts during his career on the Wildcats’ defensive front and Whillock recorded 78 tackles last season.
