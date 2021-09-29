10@10: VanValkenburg semifinalist for national award

Zach VanValkenburg is named a semifinalist for a national award, more honors for Jack Campbell and Maryland’s opportunity are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Iowa defensive end Zach VanValkenburg was named this morning as a semifinalist for the William C. Campbell Trophy, presented annually by the National Football Foundation to the top scholar-athlete in college football.
A graduate student in history who carries a 3.42 grade-point average, VanValkenburg is now eligible for consideration to become one of 12-to-14 finalists who will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship and a chance to win the award, which includes a $25,000 postgraduate scholarship.
VanValkenburg currently has 16 tackles through four games, leads Iowa with four quarterback hurries and has recorded four tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks.
2. Connor Colby made his first career start at guard on the Iowa offensive line last weekend, something that even caught the true freshman a bit by surprise.
“I wasn’t expecting this coming in,’’ Colby said. “I was just trying to work hard and work my way up.’’
The first true freshman to start on the Hawkeyes’ offensive line since Tristan Wirfs in 2017 said he still has plenty of room to improve.
“There are a lot of things I know I need to do better,’’ Colby said. “I’m just happy that we won the game.’’
Colby enrolled at Iowa in January and coach Kirk Ferentz said he never seemed “overwhelmed’’ by things during spring practices, giving him a chance to take the field with continued progress this fall.
3. Justin Britt has returned to practice this week and Kyler Schott continues to move closer to full health, something that will provide Iowa with additional offensive line depth for Friday’s 7 p.m. game at Maryland.
“Justin looks fine, so that’s encouraging, and I think Kyler is gaining ground, so with every week we expect to see him play more and more,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “That will help us. Two guys are that are a little bit older, certainly, and Kyler especially is experienced.’’
4. Maryland hasn’t beaten a top-10 opponent since 2007 and coach Mike Locksley calls Friday’s match-up with fifth-ranked Iowa “a great opportunity’’ for the Terrapins.
“This is a chance for us to define ourselves as a team for the ’21 season,’’ Locksley said. “We have expectations that the fans will be there, that they will be loud and they will help us create the energy it takes to play well at ‘The Shell.’ ’’
5. At 4-0, Iowa moves into October with an unbeaten record for just the fourth time during coach Kirk Ferentz’s 23-year tenure.
The Hawkeyes were also unbeaten at the end of September in 2009, 2015 and 2019. Iowa went on to win 11, 12 and 10 games in those three seasons, respectively.
6. With a bye week still three weeks on the horizon, Iowa continues with what coach Kirk Ferentz has broken down into the first segment of the Hawkeyes’ schedule.
“For us, it’s as simple as we started out with a seven-game schedule, now down to three. That’s kind of how we’re looking at it, and then we will assess things after that,’’ Ferentz said.
With one less day to prepare for a 7 p.m. game Friday at Maryland, Ferentz said this week is the only thing his team is thinking about.
“Things are going to happen fast for us,’’ Ferentz said.
7. Linebacker Jack Campbell continues to be recognized for his career day last weekend against Colorado State.
He was named Tuesday as the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week and has been named as the Rose Bowl Game Big Ten player of the week.
The junior from Cedar Falls is being honored after recording 18 tackles, breaking up three passes and recording a fumble recovery that led to a touchdown in Iowa’s 24-14 victory.
Campbell is the first Hawkeye to receive the weekly Nagurski honor since Josey Jewell in 2017.
8. Maryland coach Mike Locksley said his team will need improved offensive execution if it hopes to hang with the Hawkeyes.
“They’re a solid, sound defensive structure where year in and year out, this is what you see,’’ Locksley said. “They are who they are. Our execution to needs to be good. Last week, our execution wasn’t where it needs to be. We have to work to not turn it over, try to play smarter.’’
The Terrapins’ Taulia Tagovailoa threw his first interception of the season last week in a 37-16 win over the Kent State, a team Iowa defeated 30-7 one week earlier at Kinnick Stadium.
Maryland was also whistled for nine penalties covering 120 yards in the win.
9. Friday’s game marks Iowa’s first trip to Maryland since 2014, a game the Hawkeyes lost 38-31.
The teams have met twice since at Kinnick Stadium with Iowa winning both but coach Kirk Ferentz said there is still a newness to the rivalry between Big Ten schools.
“It’s still different,’’ Ferentz said. “They’re not new to the Big Ten per se, but they’re still new to us because we’ve only been there once. It is different, really different, just like traveling to Rutgers was different. That will take a while.’’
10. Iowa continues to lead the Big Ten and now ranks 10th nationally with six interceptions this season.
The Hawkeyes have turned opponents over nine times through four games, converting that into 51 points.
The defense has scored 20 of those points, 12 on two interception returns, six on a fumble return and two on a safety.