10@10: 'Very remorseful' Ihmir Smith-Marsette readies to serve suspension

Ihmir Smith-Marsette working to move forward, Coy Cronk returning to the lineup and preparing for an opponent looking to move beyond a win over a rival are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
1. As Ihmir Smith-Marsette spends the week in practice on the scout team following his arrest on charges of operating while intoxicated, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz describes the senior as “very remorseful’’ as he prepares to serve a one-game suspension this week.
“I don’t think he fully realizes just the potential danger of the situation first and foremost, not only to himself but to other people, and it’s a regrettable decision that he made, so he’ll deal with it,’’ Ferentz said.
“I’ve known Ihmir for four-plus years now. He’s a tremendous person and a great team member. For me personally, this is very uncharacteristic of him and surprising. It’s something he did and it was a bad decision. It’s like all of us in life, you make a bad decision, you have to live with it. I think he’ll push forward, that’s my sense right now.’’
Ferentz pointed out that the suspension is the first he has had to hand out in some time.
The most recent similar situations came in 2018 when Tristan Wirfs and Brady Reiff were suspended for the opener against Northern Illinois after facing alcohol-related charges.
2. Offensive tackle Coy Cronk spent part of the second half of the Northwestern game on the bench, replaced by Mark Kallenberger, but Cronk is expected to return to the lineup this week.
Iowa lists Alaric Jackson, Cole Banwart, Tyler Linderbaum, Kyler Schott and Cronk as its offensive front five from left to right on his week’s depth chart.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said Iowa seems to be developing some depth on its offensive front that is allowing other players to step in if a starter is having an off day.
“I think we probably have seven, eight guys who we are pretty comfortable playing,’’ Ferentz said. “That’s what we’ve been doing and we’ll just no matter who starts a game, keep rotating players through there and giving them all work because they have earned that right right now.’’
3. Much like Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz is talking about his team’s need to move on this week, Michigan State coach Mel Tucker is talking the same game.
He wants to the Spartans to put last week’s 27-24 road win over Michigan in the rearview mirror.
“We have to move on to the next opponent,’’ Tucker said during his weekly news conference Tuesday. “I’ve been in rivalry games before, won rivalry games. They’re major accomplishments and they’re important, certainly, for everyone that’s involved – the current players, our former players, our fans, our alumni – but at some point you have to move on to what’s next.’’
Tucker said that is where he comes in.
“I have to set the tone in how we do that. That’s what we do. It’s not an issue,’’ Tucker said.
The Spartans turned the page quickly, returning to the practice field on Sunday to facilitate the requirement of taking Tuesday off for election day.
4. Kaevon Merriweather moved into the starting lineup at strong safety last week and coach Kirk Ferentz said coaches are pleased with his development.
“You see him hitting stride and growing into the kind of player we thought he might have a chance to be,’’ Ferentz said.
That has created a competitive situation with Dane Belton shuffling between safety and the hybrid cash position and Julius Brents continuing to show growth.
5. Michigan State will be playing at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday for the first time since 2013.
The Spartans and Hawkeyes have met only twice since then, in the 2015 Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis and in East Lansing in 2017. Michigan State won both games.
6. Sam LaPorta’s productivity through two games for Iowa is noteworthy.
The sophomore tight end leads the Hawkeyes and all Big Ten tight ends with 11 receptions and 117 receiving yards through two games.
Only twice since 1992 has a tight end led the Hawkeyes over the course of the season in receiving yards. Alan Cross led Iowa with 55 catches for 640 receiving yards in 1992 and T.J. Hockenson collected 760 yards on 49 receptions in 2018.
7. At this point, Iowa will enter Saturday’s game against Michigan State in decent shape from a health standpoint.
“We had a couple of guys banged up a little bit on Saturday (in the Northwestern game) like you would expect in a game, but I think everybody has a chance to be ready to go this week,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “So, we’ll see how the week pans out.’’
After taking Tuesday off because of an NCAA mandate to give players election day off, the Hawkeyes put in their second day on the practice field this week this morning.
8. Former Hawkeye and Davenport Assumption graduate Jake Gervase is back with the Los Angeles Rams.
Gervase was signed to the Rams practice squad on Tuesday shortly after linebacker Daniel Bituli was cut from the practice squad roster.
The transaction leaves Gervase in familiar territory.
He was signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent a year ago and played in two games for Los Angeles. He was then waived, signed and waived again this year and is rejoining the team now for the first time since being cut prior to the start of the season.
Gervase will add depth to the Rams’ defensive backfield.
9. Iowa captains remain unchanged for this week.
Chauncey Golston, Nick Niemann, Mekhi Sargent, Tyler Linderbaum and Keith Duncan will represent their teammates on the field, with one of the group going to the center of the turf for the pregame coin flip.
Iowa has won tosses in both of its games this seasons.
10. Wisconsin canceled a game for a second straight week on Tuesday because of COVID-19 issues within the Badgers’ program.
After not playing at Nebraska last week, Wisconsin will not host Purdue on Saturday. The Badgers next scheduled game is Nov. 14 against Michigan.
At his weekly news conference Tuesday, Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said the situation serves as a reminder to his players.
“We encourage our guys to continue to adhere to the behavior modification that is needed for us to continue to be able to practice and play,’’ Tucker said. “We talk about it all the time. I actually heard guys on the bus on the way back (from last Saturday’s game at Michigan) reminding each other to protect our bubble, be smart, stay with the protocols and protect our football team.’’
