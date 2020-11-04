10@10: 'Very remorseful' Ihmir Smith-Marsette readies to serve suspension

Ferentz pointed out that the suspension is the first he has had to hand out in some time.

The most recent similar situations came in 2018 when Tristan Wirfs and Brady Reiff were suspended for the opener against Northern Illinois after facing alcohol-related charges.

2. Offensive tackle Coy Cronk spent part of the second half of the Northwestern game on the bench, replaced by Mark Kallenberger, but Cronk is expected to return to the lineup this week.

Iowa lists Alaric Jackson, Cole Banwart, Tyler Linderbaum, Kyler Schott and Cronk as its offensive front five from left to right on his week’s depth chart.

Coach Kirk Ferentz said Iowa seems to be developing some depth on its offensive front that is allowing other players to step in if a starter is having an off day.

“I think we probably have seven, eight guys who we are pretty comfortable playing,’’ Ferentz said. “That’s what we’ve been doing and we’ll just no matter who starts a game, keep rotating players through there and giving them all work because they have earned that right right now.’’