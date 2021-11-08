10 @ 10: Who will start at QB for Hawks is big question mark

QB or not QB, that is the question that will surround the Iowa football team this week as the Hawkeyes work toward Saturday’s game with Minnesota. Alex Padilla’s performance and Spencer Petras’ injury are at the core of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
1. Just where Iowa is at at quarterback will be determined on the practice field early this week.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said following Saturday’s 17-12 win at Northwestern he believes Spencer Petras’ shoulder situation should not preclude him from returning to practices starting today.
“I don’t think it’s anything major, just something you’ve got to work through,’’ Ferentz said. “Hopefully Monday, Tuesday, he will be ready to go.’’
If not, Alex Padilla now has game experience to benefit from.
2. The performance of quarterback Alex Padilla impressed Iowa defensive back Dane Belton, but he wasn’t surprised.
“He’s a hard worker,’’ Belton said. “You can always trust him to get extra reps after, before practice, on our day off. He’s one of the guys you can trust to get the job done.’’
Padilla finished 18-of-28 passing for 172 yards in his first extended outing of his career.
3. Iowa receiver Keagan Johnson, who finished with a career-high five receptions in the Northwestern win, caught a pair of passes on Iowa’s first touchdown drive of the night.
He believes work with back-up quarterback Alex Padilla on the second team throughout the spring and into fall camp facilitated the performance.
“We knew Spencer was a little dinged up early in the week, so Alex was taking some first-team reps,’’ Johnson said. “It felt good to give the offense a spark, and then later for us to punch it in.’’
4. Iowa’s change of quarterbacks did not take Northwestern totally by surprise.
“We did not prepare for multiple quarterbacks because they had not shown multiple quarterbacks,’’ Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald said.
“There were internet reports that we might see a second quarterback. I don’t trust those people, but we do read it because it’s information, but it’s information, not fact. So, we had an idea that they might do some things if they sputtered a bit and maybe make a change, but they pretty much stayed with the same plan.’’
5. Matt Hankins passed a milestone during Saturday’s win.
The senior cornerback recorded five tackles in the game, raising his career total to 202 tackles. He is the 76th Hawkeye to reach that plateau.
6. Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald took responsibility for the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty he drew that backed the Wildcats’ up from a second-and-goal situation on the Iowa 6-yard line late in the third quarter Saturday.
Northwestern settled for a field goal on the drive, cutting into a 17-3 deficit.
“I have to be more disciplined. I have to be more poised. I can’t step on the field and get us a penalty in the scoring zone. That’s completely and totally unacceptable, completely my fault,’’ Fitzgerald said.
“That can’t happen. I am a passionate person but I’m also a disciplined person so I can’t lose my cool, can’t step on the field. It was the right call and obviously I can’t do that.’’
7. There were a couple of firsts for former Hawkeyes in the NFL on Sunday. C.J. Beathard completed his first passes of the season for Jacksonville and Prophetstown native Jack Heflin recorded the first tackle of his pro career for Green Bay.
Beathard completed 2-of-2 passes for 33 yards in the Jaguars’ 9-6 win over Buffalo, a game which saw Micah Hyde finish with three tackles and A.J. Epenesa have one for the Bills.
Heflin recorded his tackle for the Packers in a loss to the Chiefs, who had seven tackles from Anthony Hitchens and one from Ben Niemann.
George Kittle also returned to action from an injury for the 49ers on Sunday, catching a game-high six passes for 101 yards and one touchdown in a loss to the Cardinals.
On the other side of the ball, Amani Hooker finished with a career-high 12 tackles for the Titans in a win over the Rams and Desmond King had six tackles for the Texans in a loss to the Dolphins.
Elsewhere on defense, Chauncey Golston had one tackle for the Cowboys in a loss to the Broncos, Carl Davis had one stop for the Patriots in a win over the Panthers and Nick Niemann recorded one tackle for the Chargers in a win over the Eagles.
8. The starting time for Saturday’s game against Minnesota was set late Saturday night.
The Hawkeyes and Golden Gophers will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. at Kinnick Stadium.
The game will be televised by the Big Ten Network.
The kickoff for Iowa’s home finale against Illinois on Nov. 20 is expected to be announced later today.
9. Former Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell had a big game Saturday for Abilene Christian, highlighting the work of former Hawkeyes elsewhere in college football.
Mansell completed 20-of-29 passes for 301 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for a team-leading 67 yards and two scores in a 40-25 loss to Jacksonville State.
Elsewhere on offense, Shadrick Byrd led Charlotte with 54 rushing yards and ran for a touchdown on one of his seven carries in an overtime win over Rice and Samson Evans continued to do a little bit of everything for Eastern Michigan.
In its win over Toledo, Evans completed one pass for six yards, rushed six times for 18 yards and caught three passes for 23 yards.
On defense, Dillon Doyle had five tackles for Baylor in its loss to TCU, Cedric Boswell had five tackles for Miami (Ohio) in a loss to Ohio and Julius Brents finished with three tackles for Kansas State in its win over Kansas.
10. Saturday’s tailgate at Kinnick will be a chilly one.
The current National Weather Service forecast for Iowa City calls for sunny skies and a high temperature of 40 degrees for the Iowa-Minnesota game.