1. Safety Amani Hooker said there are some lessons to be learned by Iowa freshmen cornerbacks Riley Moss and Julius Brents following a rough outing last week at Purdue.
Hooker said they are lessons that the Hawkeyes’ entire defense should take to heart after the Boilermakers’ David Blough threw for 333 yards against Iowa.
“Don’t let one mistake carry over to several other mistakes,’’ Hooker said. “If you mess up, move on. We’ll take a look at it the next day.’’
Hooker conceded that as first-year players, Moss and Brents became expected targets of Blough.
“Last week wasn’t their best week, but a lot of guys didn’t have a good game,’’ Hooker said. “I know they are going to come out this week firing, ready to go.’’
2. Noah Fant can think of one specific reason Iowa needs to get over last week’s loss at Purdue and turn its attention to Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game against Northwestern.
“They’re good,’’ Fant said. “They’re always ready to play us and we know that won’t change this week. They’re leading the division for a reason. They’re a good football team.
3. Northwestern receiver Flynn Nagel is looking forward to taking the field at Kinnick Stadium this weekend, recalling the “crazy’’ atmosphere that greeted the Wildcats there two years ago.
“I remember that were some questionable calls that the Iowa fans didn’t like and they were all over everybody,’’ Nagel said. “They got loud. Every Big Ten game has a great atmosphere, but the fans there are close to the action and they’re into it.’’
4. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said he “conversed’’ with Big Ten officiating supervisors about a handful of calls made in last weekend’s game at Purdue.
That’s standard procedure.
The Iowa coach said he and other coaches communicate with the league regularly, often simply to provide clips of infractions that can be used to help officials learn as their supervisors teach at a later date.
Ferentz said both sides were “moving on.’’
5. The Hawkeyes will be facing the least-penalized team in the league in Northwestern this week.
The Wildcats lead the nation in fewest penalties, flagged only 26 times through nine games for a total of 245 yards.
That’s an average of 27.2 yards per game. In comparison, Iowa is averaging 52.1 yards in penalties per game.
6. Saturday’s game is the annual Blackout Game at Kinnick Stadium, with fans encouraged to find some black gear to wear while dealing with temperatures in the low 30s.
It will also be Military Appreciation Day and Iowa continues to offer ticket discounts to active military members and veterans.
Those folks can purchase adult tickets for $50 and youth tickets for $25 for themselves and family members at hawkeyesports.com/tickets. A special promo code of TICKETSFORHEROES18 required to receive the discount and the offer runs through Friday.
7. Nate Stanley’s touchdown pass to T.J. Hockenson in the third quarter was the 43rd of Stanley’s career.
That ties Matt Sherman for fourth on the Hawkeyes’ all-time list. Stanley also moved into 10th on Iowa’s career passing yardage list, now with 4,511 yards.
He moved past Kyle McCann’s 4,389 yards with his 275-yard performance against the Boilermakers and enters Saturday’s game against Northwestern 308 yards behind Jake Rudock in ninth place.
8. Iowa’s two straight losses have prevented Kirk Ferentz from earning his 150th win with the Hawkeyes, but Saturday’s setback at Purdue did let the 20th year coach reach a milestone.
It was his 100th loss as Iowa’s head coach.
This Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game against Northwestern will be his 250th as the Hawkeyes’ head coach.
9. Iowa remained in this week’s College Football Poll.
The Hawkeyes dropped from 16th to 21st in this week’s poll announced Tuesday night, one spot behind Penn State and one spot in front of Iowa State.
10. Kicker Miguel Recinos passed Albert Young on Iowa’s career scoring list with the six points he collected Saturday at Purdue.
Recinos now ranks 19th on that list with 152 points, two more than Young scored. Against Purdue, Recinos hit his 10th consecutive field goal and remained perfect in 31 PAT attempts this season.