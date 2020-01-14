A.J. makes it official, he plans to enter NFL Draft

Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa was named first-team all-Big Ten on Tuesday. He leads Iowa with nine sacks.
A.J. Epenesa, a two-time all-Big Ten defensive end who dominated throughout his three seasons on the Iowa football team, announced this morning plans to enter the 2020 NFL draft.
Projected as a likely first-round selection, Epenesa's decision to forego his final season of eligibility was expected and he joins Geno Stone in becoming the eighth Hawkeye in the past three seasons to leave early.
He announced his decision on Instagram, thanking coach Kirk Ferentz for giving him a chance and thanking his family for supporting him throughout his career.
Epenesa started just one season for Iowa, but was so dominant in a reserve role as a sophomore he earned all-conference recognition after leading the league in sacks.
He finished his career with 26.5 sacks, reaching double-digit totals the past two seasons.
Holiday Bowl Football
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, is blocked by Southern California offensive tackle Austin Jackson (73) during the first half of the Holiday Bowl on Friday in San Diego.
AP
Holiday Bowl Practice #1
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) works a drill during practice Monday at Mesa College in San Diego.
Brian Ray, hawkeyesports.com
Iowa Michigan Football
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94)
AP
Illinois Iowa Football
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) tackles running back Reggie Corbin during a recent game. Epenesa said he has yet to think about whether or not to enter the NFL draft this spring.
AP
111619-qct-spt-iowa-minn-foot-034a.JPG
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa strips Minnesota's quarterback Tanner Morgan of the ball during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN,
Iowa Northwestern Football
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) jumps on linebacker Joe Evans (13) after Evans' sack against Northwestern during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Iowa Northwestern Football
AP
101219-qct-spt-jg-iowa-psu-fb-10.jpg
Iowa's defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) attempts to block Penn State's quarterback Sean Clifford (14) at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Iowa City.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
101219-qct-spt-mm-iowa-psu-fb-005a.JPG
Iowa’s defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) tackles Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Oct. 12.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN,
Iowa Michigan Football
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet (24) rushes, defended by Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94), in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Michigan won 10-3. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Tony Ding
Iowa Michigan Football
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson during the first half of Saturday's game in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Steve Depies
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-044
Iowa's Chauncey Golston and A.J. Epenesa carry the Cy-Hawk Trophy off the field after beating Iowa State 18-17, Saturday, September 14, 2019, during second half action on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-039
Iowa's Chauncey Golston and A.J. Epenesa carry the Cy-Hawk Trophy off the field Saturday night at Jack Trice Stadium following the Hawkeyes' 18-17 victory over the Cyclones.
John Schultz
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-038
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette screams in celebration as Chauncey Golston and A.J. Epenesa carry the Cy-Hawk Trophy off the field after beating Iowa State 18-17, Saturdayat Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-052
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) walks off the field with teammates after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-021
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates a sack during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta,
083119-qct-spt-iowa-miami-foot-020
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa battles Miami Ohio's Tommy Doyle during Saturday's second half action of Iowa's season opener at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
John Schultz
083119-qct-spt-iowa-miami-foot-010
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa pressures and blocks a pass attempt by Miami's Brett Gabbert in the season opener Saturday night at Kinnick Stadium.
John Schultz
080919-qct-spt-ia-media-day-059
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) poses for a photo during media day at the outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
Quad-City Times
080919-qct-spt-ia-media-day-049
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, a first team preseason all-American, is preparing for the first start of his college career this week although he led the Big Ten in sacks last season.
Andy Abeyta
080919-qct-spt-ia-media-day-039
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) poses for a photo during media day at the outdoor practice facility in Iowa City on Aug. 9.
Andy Abeyta
iowa alternate jersey
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa wears the uniform the Hawkeyes plan to wear for their Oct. 12 home game against Penn State, the first alternate look to their traditional uniforms Iowa has worn since a 2017 game against Ohio State.
Brian Ray
hawkeyesports.com
network 2
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, foreground, talks with a former Hawkeye during the Hawkeyes' Networking Night on Thursday at Kinnick Stadium.
UI ATHLETICS
042619-qct-spt-IowaFB-022
Iowa Hawkeye football players A.J. Epenesa and Mark Kallenberger joke around after practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, on the field at the practice facility in Iowa City.
John Schultz
042619-qct-spt-IowaFB-013
Hawkeye defensive end A.J. Epenesa wraps up running back Toren Young at the practice facility during April's spring camp in Iowa City.
John Schultz
042619-qct-spt-IowaFB-017
Hawkeye defensive end A.J. Epenesa waits for the snap as he goes up against left tackle Alaric Jackson during a practice in Iowa City on April 26.
John Schultz
042619-qct-spt-IowaFB-018
Expected to be two of the Big Ten's premier linemen, Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa battles against Hawkeyes' left tackle Alaric Jackson during an Iowa spring practice earlier this year in Iowa City.
John Schultz
APTOPIX Outback Bowl Football
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa strips the ball from Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald to force a fumble during the Outback Bowl. Epenesa will be making his first start today
AP
Outback Bowl Football
Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill attempts to hold off Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston during the second half of the Outback Bowl. Golston and A.J. Epenesa are among back-ups who find themselves with starting opportunities as the Hawkeyes replace all four starting defensive linemen.
AP
Outback Bowl Football
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) strips the ball from Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) during the Hawkeyes' Outback Bowl win on New Year's Day.
AP
Hawkeyes and their fans enjoy a day at the beach
Iowa football players Tristan Wirfs and A.J. Epenesa, seen on the left, toss a football around in the Gulf of Mexico with fans Sunday during the Outback Bowl Beach Day at Clearwater Beach, Fla.
Steve Batterson, Quad-City Times
N Illinois Iowa Football
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa watches from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 33-7. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
112318-Iowa-Football-055
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa tries to work his way past Nebraska's Brenden Jaimes during last year's game at Kinnick Stadium.
John Schultz
112318-Iowa-Football-035
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa chases down Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez during the Hawkeyes' 31-28 win over the Cornhuskers last season at Kinnick Stadium.
John Schultz
112318-Iowa-Football-015
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) said he is not worrying about 2020 NFL mock drafts that have him going in the top 10. “Even though it’s pretty cool ... I try not to think about all that right now. I don’t want it to interfere with my year," he said.
John Schultz
112318-Iowa-Football-007
Iowa A.J. Epenesa puts the pressure on Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, Friday, November 23, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
John Schultz
111718-iowaillinois-085a.jpg
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) is congratulated by Iowa fans following Iowa's 63-0 win over Illinois Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
TODD MIZENER /
111718-iowaillinois-068a.jpg
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) was named to the Associated Press Preseason All-American first team on Tuesday. Epenesa had 10.5 sacks a year ago despite not starting a game.
TODD MIZENER,
111718-iowaillinois-044a.JPG
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates his fumble recovery for a touchdown Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, during first half action at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. The Hawkeyes defeated the Illini 63-0.
TODD MIZENER /
111718-iowaillinois-043a.JPG
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates his fumble recovery for a touchdown Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, during first half action at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. The Hawkeyes defeated the Illini 63-0.
TODD MIZENER /
111718-iowaillinois-034a.JPG
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) makes a tackle attempt on Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback AJ Bush Jr. (1) Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, during first half action at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. The Hawkeyes defeated the Illini 63-0.
TODD MIZENER /
111718-iowaillinois-028a.JPG
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa chases down Illinois running back Ra'Von Bonner during the Hawkeyes' 63-0 win last season.
Quad-City Times file photo
111718-iowaillinois-020a.JPG
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) forces Illinois Fighting Illini running back Ra'Von Bonner (21) to fumble Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, during first half action at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) recovered the ball and scored a touchdown.
TODD MIZENER /
Iowa Illinois Football
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) runs the ball into the end zone after recovering a fumble in the first half of last season's victory over Illinois in Champaign.
Epenesa said he is not worrying about 2020 NFL mock drafts that have him going in the top 10. “Even though it’s pretty cool ... I try not to think about all that right now. I don’t want it to interfere with my year," he said.
Associated Press
111018-Iowa-Football-018
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa chases Northwestern's Riley Lees, Saturday, November 10, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes 14-10.
John Schultz
092218-Iowa-Football-035
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) puts pressure on Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) causing an incomplete pass during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
092218-Iowa-Football-023
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa celebrates breaking up a play during the second quarter of the Hawkeyes' game against Wisconsin last weekend at Kinnick Stadium.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-057
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Jack Kallenberger (97), defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) and defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) stand for the national anthem before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-012
Northern Iowa Panthers running back Trevor Allen (25) is brought down by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and defensive back Jake Gervase (30) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
N Illinois Iowa Football
Charlie Neibergall
Charlie Neibergall
090118-Iowa-NIU-023
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell celebrates his touchdown against Northern Illinois with defensive end A.J. Epenesa, Saturday, September 1, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa won 33-7.
John Schultz
090118-Iowa-NIU-016
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa closes in on Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers during the Hawkeyes' season-opening win.
John Schultz
Iowa Media Day Football
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa is expected to make his first collegiate start Saturday when the Hawkeyes host Miami (Ohio) at 6:40 p.m. in a season-opening game at Kinnick Stadium.
AP
081018-media-day-040
Epenesa
John Schultz
042018-Iowa-Spring-Game-022
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley releases the ball before contact by A.J. Epenesa during the Hawkeyes' 2018 spring game. A turf replacement and drainage system project will prevent Iowa from hosting a public practice this spring at Kinnick Stadium.
John Schultz
110417-Iowa-OhioSt-024
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa nearly sacks Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett during the Hawkeyes' 55-24 victory over the Buckeyes last November.
John Schultz
090917-HAWKEYE-FOOTBALL-036
Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Jacob Park is sacked by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (54) and defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) Sept. 9. Epenesa, a freshman, is tied for eighth in Big Ten with 2.5 sacks.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
090217-Iowa-Wyoming-018
Iowa freshman A.J. Epenesa sacks Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen earlier this season.
John Schultz
epenesa photo
Iowa freshman A.J. Epenesa signs autographs Saturday prior to the Hawkeyes' Kids at Kinnick open practice at Kinnick Stadium.
Steve Batterson
051817-epenesa-001
Edwardsville's A.J. Epenesa will go for an Illinois state title in the shot put and discus this weekend before graduating and then beginning his college football career at Iowa.
Jeff Cook, QUAD-CITY TIMES
051817-epenesa-002
Epenesa
Jeff Cook QUAD-CITY TIMES
A.J. Epenesa
Edwardsville defensive end A.J. Epenesa (center) wraps up Glenbard West's Ryan Diver for no gain in a Class 8A quarterfinal football game last November. Epenesa, a top-30 recruit nationally, will sign with the Hawkeyes today.
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rocky-Edwardsville Photo 1 CC(CM2N7315).jpg
Edwardsville defensive end and Iowa signee A.J. Epenesa is a consensus top-30 recruit.
Quad-City Times file photo
Rocky-Edwardsville Photo 2 (CM2N7387).jpg
Edwardsville defensive end A.J. Epenesa reaches to grab Rock Island quarterback Alek Jacobs during a 2015 matchup in Rock Island. Epenesa, a five-star recruit, had offers from Alabama, Florida State and Michigan among others but held true to his Hawkeye commitment.
Brian D. Wallace, for the Quad-City Times
