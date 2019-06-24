Iowa continued Monday to reap the rewards of a productive weekend football recruiting event, picking up verbal commitments from two additional defensive players.
Defensive end Aaron Witt, a one-time Minnesota commit, and Reggie Bracy, a defensive back from Alabama, announced decisions which grow the Hawkeyes' 2020 recruiting class to 20 players.
Both made official visits to the Iowa campus last weekend and are among six recruits who have announced since Saturday their intentions to sign with Iowa.
Witt, a 6-foot-5, 238-pound native of Winona, Minnesota, committed to the Golden Gophers last November but re-opened his recruitment on May 15 and selected the Hawkeyes one week after visiting Iowa State.
He was dominant during his junior season at Winona High School, counting 18 tackles for a loss and seven sacks among the 62 tackles he recorded. Witt also forced four fumbles and intercepted one pass.
The sixth defensive end to commit to Iowa in the current recruiting class, Witt has been on the Hawkeyes' recruiting radar since last summer. He earned a scholarship offer after attending an Iowa camp and also held offers from Iowa State, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, Ohio, Oregon State and Wyoming.
Bracy, a 6-0, 198-pound safety from St. Paul's High School in Mobile, Alabama, continues an effort by Iowa to make recruiting inroads in the South and gives the Hawkeyes' current class players from 10 states.
He announced his decision after making an official visit one week earlier to Indiana. Bracy also entertained offers from Air Force, Alabama-Birmingham, Central Michigan, Navy, South Alabama, Southern Mississippi and Troy.
The fourth defensive back to commit to Iowa within the past week, Bracy was recruited by Iowa assistant and Alabama native Derrick Foster as well as secondary coach Phil Parker, Bracy plays for one of Alabama’s traditional prep football powers.
St. Paul’s has won three Alabama Class 5A state championships in the past five years and Bracy is the second 2020 senior from coach Steve Mask’s team to verbally commit to a power-five program, following defensive lineman Daniel Foster-Allen’s commitment to Auburn.
“The Hawkeyes are getting an outstanding player and young man,’’ Mask said. “He’s a very good athlete who has played a lot of positions for us and he’s going to be a really good fit for the system they run. He can roll down and play the run really well.’’
Iowa offered Bracy a scholarship in April based in part on his work during a junior season which saw him miss the final four games of the regular season because of dislocated elbow.
Bracy, who competed at linebacker, strong safety, free safety and running back at St. Paul’s, recorded 53 tackles including one sack, broke up five passes and forced a pair of fumbles during his injury-shortened junior season.
Both Witt and Bracy are rated by Rivals and 247Sports as three-star prospects on a five-star scale.