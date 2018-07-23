CHICAGO — Toks Akinribade will no longer be toting the football for Iowa.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said Monday at the Big Ten kickoff the sophomore running back is one of three Hawkeyes whose collegiate careers have ended because of medical issues, part of a summertime makeover of the Iowa roster which includes the departure of eight players.
Akinribade, who rushed 16 times for 33 yards as a true freshman in 2016, was expected to contend for a significant role this season after redshirting last fall.
However, he was sidelined prior to Iowa’s Pinstripe Bowl game and has not practiced since after undergoing what Ferentz has only been allowed to describe as a “medical procedure.’’
Ferentz has not been able to discuss additional details of the situation because of federal privacy laws which allow Akinribade’s family to prevent Iowa from releasing additional information about injuries suffered during his collegiate career.
Two other sophomores, offensive lineman Spencer Williams and linebacker Kyle Taylor, have also been placed along with Akinribade on medical redshirt scholarships because of injuries that will preclude them from returning to action as well.
Williams announced Monday on Instagram that he has had ongoing issues with concussions which will prevent him for participating.
The medical redshirt scholarships will allow all three players to continue to receive scholarship assistance but they will no longer count toward Iowa’s allotted 85 scholarships.
The three are among eight Hawkeyes who will not be on the practice field with the team when Iowa opens fall camp on the evening of Aug. 3.
Ferentz also said a ninth player, defensive tackle Brady Reiff, has been suspended for the Hawkeyes’ Sept. 1 season opener against Northern Illinois after being arrested in Iowa City last weekend on public intoxication charges.
“I met with Brady today and he has a couple of steps to go through (as part of team discipline) but he will be suspended for the first game,’’ Ferentz said. “He has some work to do.’’
The other five players, all underclassmen, plan to transfer to other programs.
That group includes defensive back junior Manny Rugamba, an eight-game starter at cornerback last season who announced his departure earlier this month.
“We sat down with Manny in late June and came to a mutual conclusion that it would be in his best interest to get a fresh start,’’ Ferentz said.
The Iowa coach said two sophomores, defensive back Cedric Boswell and defensive end Romeo McKnight, and two redshirt freshmen, defensive back Cam Harrell and linebacker Nate Weiland, have also left the program.