I'm not venturing too far out on a limb at the top of my preseason ballot for this year's Associated Press college football poll.
Alabama and Clemson fill the top two spots on the ballot for the poll that is being released today.
The Crimson Tide are what they are under Nick Saban, a perennial national title contender that will field an elite defense and an offense that should leave Alabama among the elite in the SEC.
Clemson's defense may be good enough to ultimately deal with the Crimson Tide and it can be argued that its defensive line might be good enough to deal with half the teams in the NFL. Dexter Lawrence, Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins and Austin Bryant rate among the nation's elite defenders.
Wisconsin, Georgia, Ohio State, Washington and Oklahoma are in my next group of teams.
The Badgers' offense, led by a veteran offensive line and a Heisman possibility in Jonathan Taylor at running back, will be good enough to help a defense filled with new starters time to grow.
Georgia is working to replace six defensive starters and its running backs from the team that reached the national championship game in January, but the Bulldogs and quarterback Jake Fromm are capable.
Ohio State is a bit of a wildcard given the turmoil that the program is dealing with following the firing of assistant coach Zach Smith and the current status of head coach Urban Meyer on administrative leave. There is no shortage of talent on the Buckeye roster, and there is no JT Barrett, giving Wisconsin a chance to take that next step as Dwayne Haskins settles in at quarterback for the Buckeyes.
I wrestled with where to put Ohio State and given the uncertainty, I did drop them a couple of spots from where I initially had them ranked on a preliminary ballot.
Washington is the cream of the crop in the Pac-12, building on a stout defense and a veteran quarterback in Jake Browning, while Oklahoma must replace Heisman winner Baker Mayfield but appears to remain the Big 12's team to beat as Kyler Murray settles in under center.
My top 10 rounds out with Stanford, Auburn and Michigan State with Miami (Fla.), Penn State, USC, Notre Dame and TCU filling the next five slots.
I do have Michigan from the Big Ten at 17 and West Virginia, Texas and Oklahoma State from the Big 12 at 18, 20 and 23 on the preseason list.
Both Iowa and Iowa State are among teams that I gave consideration for initial rankings toward the back end of the poll - and I would assume some poll voters will list either the Hawkeyes or the Cyclones on the preseason ballot - but I'm going hold off for now.
I think both have the potential to work their way into the top 25 this season - and both were rated on my ballot at some point a year ago - but we'll see how things play out as the season begins.
I'll share my ballot online at qctimes.com and hawkmania.com each week, usually posting it late Sunday mornings, and it will appear in the Monday edition of the Quad-City Times as well on the scoreboard page throughout the season.
Here is the starting point - and I only view it as that - my ballot for the preseason AP poll:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Wisconsin
4. Georgia
5. Ohio State
6. Washington
7. Oklahoma
8. Stanford
9. Auburn
10. Michigan State
11. Miami (Fla.)
12. Penn State
13. USC
14. Notre Dame
15. TCU
16. Mississippi State
17. Michigan
18. West Virginia
19. Virginia Tech
20. Texas
21. Boston College
22. UCF
23. Oklahoma State
24. South Carolina
25. Boise State