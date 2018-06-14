All-American football players Jared DeVries and Bob Sanders headline a group of seven former Iowa athletes and one long-time athletic trainer selected by the National Iowa Varsity Club for induction into the Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame.
The 2018 class is the 30th Hall of Fame Class and it also includes long-time Iowa athletics trainer John Streif, women's track athlete Kineke Alexander, baseball player Chris Hatcher, women's soccer player Sarah Lynch, women's gymnast Alexis Maday and wrestler Jeff McGinness.
DeVries and Sanders both earned all-American honors on the defensive side of the ball, DeVries in 1998 and Sanders five years later.
A first-team all-Big Ten selection who was named the Big Ten lineman of the year in 1997, DeVries recorded 260 career tackles and continues to hold Iowa records with 22 tackles for a loss in a season, 78 in a career and 42 career quarterback sacks.
The hard-hitting Sanders was a first-team all-Big Ten selection from 2001-03, recording 348 tackles during his career. As a senior, he led the nation with six forced fumbles and led the Big Ten with three fumble recoveries in 2003.
Streif worked as an athletic trainer at Iowa from 1972-2012 and was the school's athletics travel coordinator from 1980-2012. Iowa's athletic training facilities at Carver-Hawkeye Arena were named in Streif's honor in 2011.
Alexander was an eight-time all-American between 2005-08, Hatcher was an all-American in 1989, Lynch was a three-time all-Big Ten pick from 1999-2001, Maday was a three-time all-American from 2002-04 and McGinness was a two-time NCAA champion.
The eight will be inducted at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the Coralville Marriott Hotel and Convention Center and will be honored the following day at the Iowa football opener against Northern Illinois.
The induction, and a 5:30 p.m. reception, is open to the public. Tickets priced at $20 are available at hawkeyesports.com/HOFtickets.