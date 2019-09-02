There is an old 18th century Christian hymn entitled “God Works in Mysterious Ways.’’
But he’s got nothing on the NCAA.
The oft-embattled organization that governs most of college athletics has handed down a whole handful of mysterious decisions lately regarding college football players attempting to transfer from one school to another.
For a very long time, any player transferring from one NCAA Division I school to another was required to sit out a season in between. The rule was put in place to prevent wholesale free agency with players leaping from one school to another at the drop of a hat.
Several years ago, they amended the rule to state that a player who had earned his degree at one school and still had eligibility remaining could depart as a graduate transfer and therefore was not required to sit out the one year.
About a year-and-a half-ago, it became possible for players who had not earned a degree to be granted a waiver to keep them from having to sit out a year. They just had state their case for transferring to the NCAA.
Iowa benefited from that rule just last week when wide receiver Oliver Martin was granted permission to play right away even though he just left Michigan last spring.
Martin saw his first action with the Hawkeyes on Saturday night and caught a 9-yard touchdown pass on just his second play in a 38-14 conquest of Miami (Ohio).
Several other teams also received late help as the NCAA handed down rulings just a few days before the first game.
But mysteriously, a handful of other teams were denied, even though some of those players actually had compelling reasons for transferring.
The NCAA has established 13 guidelines for granting a waiver with the four big ones being if a player was run off by the previous coach, if the previous school engaged in some sort of extreme behavior toward the athlete, if the athlete experienced some sort of injury or illness or if there was some sort of illness or injury to a family member.
This is where the mystery part comes in: There doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason to the decisions. You almost get the feeling some guy is sitting in an office in downtown Indianapolis with coin in hand, asking his cohorts “Heads or tails?’’
Georgia Tech last week was told that defensive back Myles Sims could play right away after transferring from Michigan. But defensive lineman Antonneous Clayton, who was departing Florida, was not granted a waiver. It left the folks down in Atlanta totally mystified because the two cases seemed similar.
Cornerback Cam’Ron Kelly was granted a waiver to play right away after leaving Auburn for North Carolina because his mother and sister have experienced some unspecified health issues.
But Illinois struck out twice in attempts to get immediate eligibility for tight end Luke Ford, who left Georgia to be closer to a pair of ailing grandparents.
In the case that grabbed the most headlines, offensive lineman Brock Hoffman was denied the chance to play right away at Virginia Tech even though his departure from Coastal Carolina was motivated by the chance to be near his mother, who had a non-cancerous brain tumor removed. He reportedly was rejected because his mother continues to work as a teacher while she battles her illness. So she couldn’t be that sick, right?
Or maybe that one just came up tails?
Hoffman’s family is planning to take legal action, by the way. Good luck with that. The only thing that moves slower than the NCAA is the court system.
Meanwhile, the NCAA said yes to Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (who also left Georgia), Miami quarterback Tate Martell (who left Ohio State) and Tennessee defensive lineman Aubrey Solomon (who left Michigan) while saying no to Cincinnati offensive lineman James Hudson, who also left Michigan.
Florida still is waiting to get a verdict on linebacker Brenton Cox, who left Georgia just before the start of fall camp.
(Does it seem as though there’s a not-so-slow leak in the programs at Michigan and Georgia these days?)
On the surface, many of these cases look pretty much alike. It would be nice to know why they were decided differently. We could use a little transparency. And consistency. And urgency.
Many of these athletes have been forced to wait several months for a decision. Oliver Martin actually was lucky. He only needed to wait about three weeks.
But really, these decisions should be able to be made in three minutes. There should be guidelines in place that are less murky, more cut and dried, absolutely black and white.
Maybe it’s time to just throw open the doors. Give everyone a waiver. Remove the mystery.
Start using a two-headed coin.