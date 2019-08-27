IOWA CITY — It's that time of the year.

As the opening kickoff of a new football season approaches, it is accompanied by excitement, anxiousness and to some degree nervousness.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said those feelings have been a constant throughout his 21-year tenure for coaches and players alike.

“Bottom line is, it’s a new beginning for our team,’’ Ferentz said Tuesday at his first weekly news conference of the season.

One thing Ferentz and the Hawkeyes do not know at this point is whether transfer receiver Oliver Martin will be able to begin his Hawkeye career in Saturday's 6:40 p.m. season opener at Kinnick Stadium against Miami (Ohio).

Ferentz said Iowa has heard nothing from the NCAA regarding the waiver the Michigan transfer sought that would allow him to play this season.

“We do hope to hear something this week. That would be great and obviously timely, good, bad or indifferent,’’ Ferentz said. “It will be nice to hear something.’’

Martin’s waiver request was filed with the NCAA in July, at least six weeks after he announced plans to transfer from Michigan and return to an Iowa program in his hometown.

If approved, Martin would be eligible to compete this season and retain three years of eligibility.

If denied, he would be required to sit out this fall and begin two years of eligibility with the Hawkeyes in 2020.

Ferentz said once the request is sent to the NCAA — something that is handled through Iowa’s compliance office — the timetable for a decision rests squarely with the NCAA, which has indicated it works through them in the order they are received.

“I appreciate that every case is different, but just talking as a sports fan now, reading what you read and hearing what you hear, it seems like there’s a lot of inconsistencies or different scenarios is probably a better way to put it,’’ Ferentz said.

“But the one thing for sure to try to predict what’s going to happen in any case, it sounds like that might be impossible. We learned that a couple of year ago (when Drew Ott was denied an additional year of eligibility) firsthand.’’

A record-setting receiver as a prep at Iowa City West, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound sophomore has practiced with Iowa throughout fall camp and is being prepared to take the field against the RedHawks.

Ferentz said if Martin is cleared this week, he will play Saturday.

“He’s definitely in our plan to play him and he would be on our travel team if we were traveling,’’ Ferentz said. “If we get the green light, he’ll be in there playing at some point, absolutely.’’

Quarterback Nate Stanley said he has seen solid growth from all of Iowa’s receivers during fall camp.

“The whole group has made good strides and they’ve all been out there working hard, pushing each other,’’ Stanley said. “I feel like we’re at a good place with them.’’

Ferentz indicated that he went into Martin’s request process with no expectations, something that has allowed him to roll with the flow as the wait has continued.

“I never set any expectations because of what I’ve witnessed and read from other cases,’’ he said. “We’ll play it by ear. Obviously, in a perfect world, you’d really like to know — probably yesterday would have been better or even today.’’

Ferentz said Iowa will be prepared to work Martin into a rotation that continues to be led by juniors Brandon Smith and Ihmir Smith-Marsette and will include redshirt freshmen Nico Ragaini and Tyrone Tracy Jr.

“Just the way our depth is right now, it doesn’t impact us,’’ Ferentz said. “If he’s able to play, great, we’d love to get him in there and get him going. If he can’t, then we’ll keep working him in practice but not necessarily into the game plan.’’