IOWA CITY — Tidings and goodwill?
That comes after Wednesday’s start of the early signing period for college football coaches still scouring the countryside in search for that one last difference-making recruit.
For now, it’s business as usual.
Iowa coaches are among those searching for additional pieces to add to the Hawkeyes’ 2019 recruiting class while also working to hold onto the recruits they already have received verbal commitments from.
It really shouldn’t surprise anybody that a picture of a smiling Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh surfaced on Twitter on Saturday, standing next to Iowa running back commitment Tyler Goodson in front of the Christmas tree at the Goodson home in Suwanee, Georgia.
It shouldn’t stun anyone that Hawkeye linebacker commit Jestin Jacobs of Clayton, Ohio, took an official visit to Ohio State a little over a week ago.
That’s how it all works in an era when a verbal commitment is just that until the recruit signs on the bottom line.
Iowa coaches have worked to add some additional pieces to this year’s class as well.
Rutgers commitment Kay’Ron Adams, a running back, scheduled and then canceled a recruiting visit to Iowa over the past weekend and Cedar Falls receiver Logan Wolf, who committed to play football and basketball at Northern Iowa in August, was offered a scholarship last week to play football at Iowa.
Goodson, Jacobs and Adams have all announced that they are sticking with their original commitments.
Jacobs reaffirmed his commitment following a visit Thursday from coach Kirk Ferentz, defensive coordinator Phil Parker and linebackers coach Seth Wallace.
“It came down to the relationships I’ve developed with the Iowa coaches, the players there and the other guys in the recruiting class,’’ Jacobs said.
“It’s a big decision and I had to make sure it’s the right choice. The coaches at Iowa, they’ve believed in me for a long time and that plays a big part in it as well. Iowa is where I want to be.’’
Felicia Goodson, the mother of Tyler Goodson, took to Twitter to announce Saturday that her son was sticking with his original pick.
“It was a great blessing meeting coach Harbaugh and the Michigan staff but the jury has decided and we are 2000 percent Hawkeyes,’’ Goodson wrote.
It doesn’t always work out that way.
Four years ago, Harbaugh convinced running back Karan Higdon to flip his commitment to the Hawkeyes and sign with the Wolverines.
That’s among the reasons recruiters can get a little nervous until prospects sign on the bottom line by signing letters of intent which bind the commitment between the recruit and the college of his choice.
“As long as there’s some common ground between the program and the young man, you’ve got a chance,’’ Iowa linebackers assistant Seth Wallace said. “By (Wednesday), we’ll figure out how this thing settles down.’’
The Hawkeyes’ recruiting class currently numbers 16 players, including Orion tight end Logan Lee, and coach Kirk Ferentz expects the class to ultimately number around 20 players.
The early signing period, which runs through Friday, is the first of two windows when Iowa will sign 2019 recruits. The traditional signing period for football begins on Feb. 6.