Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta has opted to forgo a scheduled $50,000 pay raise this year, returning the money to the department he leads “in the face of increased competition for resources.’’
According to terms of his contract, Barta was scheduled to see his annual salary increase from $550,000 to $600,000 this year but on June 18, Barta signed off on an amendment to his contract which delays the increase in his base salary until the 2019-20 fiscal year.
In a statement, Iowa president Bruce Harreld said the idea to forgo the increase came from Barta.
“Gary is voluntarily amending his contract to reflect this change, which is not a reflection of his performance or our support for his leadership,’’ Harreld said.
“Athletic departments across the Big Ten are facing new challenges and headwinds and I’m proud to have an athletic director so committed to the success of our student-athletes and his team.’’
Barta is in his 13th year as Iowa’s director of athletics. His current contract runs through June 30, 2021.