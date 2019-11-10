There's a change at the top of my ballot for this week's Associated Press poll, which for the first time since Sept. 29 is not topped by Alabama.
And, it's not topped by the LSU team which defeated the Crimson Tide on Saturday.
The Tigers did move up, from three to two and remain behind an Ohio State team which has been ranked second on my ballot for the past two weeks.
There's a lot to like about both the Buckeyes and Tigers, but the overall cohesion on both sides of the ball that has been Ohio State throughout Ryan Day's first season on the job will move OSU into the top spot this week.
The Buckeyes are at Rutgers this week before finishing the regular season at home against Penn State and at Michigan.
The Tigers travel to Mississippi this week before hosting Arkansas and Texas A&M in the final two weeks of the regular season.
I have Clemson in third and Alabama in fourth this week with Georgia and Oregon, moving up one, Utah climbing two and Oklahoma and Baylor holding steady this week.
Unbeaten for the first time since 1904, Minnesota replaces the Penn State team it defeated 31-26 on Saturday in the top 10.
The Golden Gophers climb four from 13 to 9 and the Nittany Lions drop from fifth to 11th.
Minnesota visits Iowa this week. I dropped the Hawkeyes from 17th to 23rd following their 24-22 loss to Wisconsin, which holds steady at 16.
Kansas State, Wake Forest and San Diego State, all filling bottom five spots on last week's ballot, all lost this week and have been replaced by Navy at 21, Texas A&M at 24 and Appalachian State at 25 following its win at South Carolina.
Here is my ballot for this week's AP poll, which is scheduled to be released early this afternoon:
1. Ohio State
2. LSU
3. Clemson
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Utah
8. Oklahoma
9. Minnesota
10. Baylor
11. Penn State
12. Florida
13. Auburn
14. Michigan
15. Notre Dame
16. Wisconsin
17. Cincinnati
18. Boise State
19. Memphis
20. SMU
21. Navy
22. Indiana
23. Iowa
24. Texas A&M
25. Appalachian State