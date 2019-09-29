There are a couple of changes at the top of my ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll, changes made for a couple of reasons.
Sometimes, it's about what you do and sometimes, it's about what you don't.
I'm moving Alabama in front of Clemson into the top spot on my ballot this week, and I'm flipping Ohio State and Georgia in the third and fourth positions as well.
In the case of the 1-2 spots, it's a move I'm making based on the performance of the Tide and lack of consistency in the Tigers' game in recent weeks.
Alabama has been solid throughout its 5-0 start and while Clemson matches that record, the mistakes the Tigers made in escaping with a 21-20 win at North Carolina were enough for me to make a move I've been contemplating for a couple of weeks.
Ohio State's rise from fourth to third on my ballot this week has more to do with the consistency in the Buckeyes' overall game to date. On offense and defense, Ohio State has been solid from the onset of the season and is worthy of moving up a spot and ahead of Georgia, which has been impressive as well at the start of the current season.
The Buckeyes face their stiffest defensive test so far this season next weekend, hosting Michigan State.
The only other changes in my top 10 this week are at the seven and eight spots, where I flipped Auburn in front of Texas. The Tigers are 5-0 after dominating Mississippi State 56-23 and are off to an impressive start. Auburn will be tested next week, visiting a Florida team I have ranked ninth on this week's ballot.
Oklahoma in fifth, LSU in sixth and Wisconsin in 10th remain unchanged on my ballot this week.
Oregon, Notre Dame, Iowa and Penn State remain in the 11th-14th spots this week, with Cal's 24-17 loss to Arizona State leading to some changes after that.
I dropped the Bears from 15th to 22nd, the only team that took a loss over the weekend to stay on my ballot. Viriginia, Kansas State and Iowa State all exit.
They're replaced this week by a return of Arizona State at 20th and introduction of unbeaten Wake Forest and Minnesota at 24 and 25.
The Demon Deacons are 5-0 with wins over North Carolina and at Boston College on its resume while the Golden Gophers are now 4-0 and has simply continued to find ways to win.
Minnesota's four games have been by a combined total of 20 points but as was the case in Saturday's 38-31 win at Purdue, the Gophers are seemingly growing each week as Tanner Morgan settles in at quarterback.
The October schedule for Minnesota is manageable, including home games against Illinois, Nebraska and Maryland and a road trip to Rutgers.
Other teams on my radar this week for the final spots on the ballot included, in no particular order, unbeaten SMU, Memphis, Baylor and Appalachian State, once-beaten Toledo, Virginia and Oklahoma State and twice-beaten Texas A&M.
Here is my ballot for this week's AP top 25, which is scheduled to be released early this afternoon:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Ohio State
4. Georgia
5. Oklahoma
6. LSU
7. Auburn
8. Texas
9. Florida
10. Wisconsin
11. Oregon
12. Notre Dame
13. Iowa
14. Penn State
15. Boise State
16. Utah
17. Michigan
18. Washington
19. UCF
20. Arizona State
21. Michigan State
22. California
23. Army
24. Wake Forest
25. Minnesota