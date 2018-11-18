A tale of two approaches didn't lead to as many changes on my ballot for this week's Associated Press college football as they could have.
While SEC teams feasted on cupcakes before turning their attention to rivalry games this week -- all resulting in expected results even if Alabama was tied 10-10 at the half with The Citadel -- Michigan and Ohio State had to fight to keep their Big Ten regular-season finale relevant.
I know, I know, it's always relevant, but the Wolverines overcame a halftime deficit to get past Indiana and the Buckeyes needed overtime to win at Maryland.
I've often thought there is no better place to be on Michigan or Ohio State's schedule than to be the opponent the week before their traditional regular-season finale. Both persevered this season, setting up a top-10 match-up next weekend at the Horseshoe. Should be fun.
My other quick thought from the weekend - it looked a lot warmer and much more enjoyable at Yankee Stadium yesterday for the Notre Dame-Syracuse game than it felt at last year's Pinstripe Bowl, which was played in an open-air meat locker.
There's not a lot of changes on my ballot this week other than West Virginia moving out of the top 10 following its 45-41 loss at Oklahoma State.
The top six - Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, Michigan, Georgia and Oklahoma - remain unchanged. I did slip Washington State, now 10-1, in front of Ohio State in seventh. With West Virginia moving to 12th behind Texas, UCF and LSU move up one to complete my top 10.
Four of the final nine teams on last week's ballot, an average week this season.
Iowa State stays on my ballot following its loss at Texas, dropping from 18 to 24, while Cincinnati, Boston College and UAB have been replaced. Pittsburgh is the only totally newbie, slotted at 25 after winning its division title in the ACC.
The Panthers have won five of their last six with the lone loss a five-point decision to Notre Dame.
Here is my ballot for this week's Associated Press poll, which is scheduled to be released early this afternoon:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. Michigan
5. Georgia
6. Oklahoma
7. Washington State
8. Ohio State
9. UCF
10. LSU
11. Texas
12. West Virginia
13. Utah State
14. Washington
15. Florida
16. Penn State
17. Syracuse
18. Kentucky
19. Utah
20. Northwestern
21. Army
22. Boise State
23. Mississippi State
24. Iowa State
25. Pittsburgh