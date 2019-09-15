Generally speaking, there wasn't a lot of meat on the bone over the weekend on most college football fields across the country.
There were a handful of intriguing match-ups -- Iowa/Iowa State, Penn State/Pitt, UCF/Stanford, Michigan State/Arizona State -- but the majority of the teams on my ballot for the Associated Press college football poll feasted on easy prey.
Nobody filling any of the top 13 spots on my ballot from a week ago lost and the average margin of victory in the games involving those teams was 36.8 points.
Better days are ahead as conference play approaches.
There are no changes in that top 13 this week on my ballot, leaving the movement for this week on the bottom end.
Michigan State, Mississippi State and Iowa State are all dropping out of my top 25 for now after weekend losses by a combined total of 11 points. My guess is all three will eventually work their way back into the poll at some point, just not three weeks int the season.
The Spartans' offense continues to toil and a 10-7 loss at home to Arizona State created upward movement for UCF, Oregon, Iowa, Penn State and Washington State in the 14th through 18th spots on the ballot. All slide up one position, moving Iowa into 16th as the Hawkeyes head into the bye week at 3-0.
Texas A&M and Boise State move into the final two spots in the top 20 for the first time.
My newcomers this week are all 3-0, California at 21 with a win over Washington a week ago on its resume, Kansas State at 23 following a 31-24 road win at Mississippi State on Saturday and Arizona State at 25 after its win in East Lansing.
Here is the ballot I submitted for this week's AP poll, which is scheduled to be released early this afternoon:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. Ohio State
5. Oklahoma
6. LSU
7. Texas
8. Michigan
9. Florida
10. Utah
11. Notre Dame
12. Auburn
13. Wisconsin
14. UCF
15. Oregon
16. Iowa
17. Penn State
18. Washington State
19. Texas A&M
20. Boise State
21. California
22. Washington
23. Kansas State
24. Virginia
25. Arizona State