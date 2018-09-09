There aren't many changes in my ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll, in part because there weren't many competitive games.
Of the 22 teams on my ballot from last week which won this week's games, the average of margin of victory was 36.95 points.
Of the three teams that lost, two fell in a match-up between rated opponents and the other is known as Michigan State.
The Spartans learned the hard way what Iowa learned in 2004 -- don't ever, ever, ever play at Arizona State in the heat of a September night.
In a game which kicked off at 9:45, Michigan State gave up 13 fourth-quarter points and lost 16-13 to the Sun Devils, who moved to 2-0 and are one of two newcomers on my ballot for this week.
The other is Michigan, which moves back in after bouncing back from a seven-point loss at Notre Dame with a dominant effort against Western Michigan.
Elsewhere, Alabama, Clemson, Wisconsin, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Stanford and Auburn continue to hold down the top eight spots on my ballot.
Other than Clemson's two-point win over Texas A&M and Stanford's 17-13 win over rated USC in Pac-12 play, the other six cruised to their second wins of the season.
USC and Michigan State, which I had 9-10 last week, dropped with their close losses. I moved USC to 20 and Michigan State is on the outside looking in this week after learning that you never ever, ever, ever want to play at Arizona State in the heat of a September night.
Ask Iowa, a 44-7 loser in the desert in 2004 during a 10-2 season.
Notre Dame and Penn State, which pounded Pitt 51-6, climb into the ninth and 10th spots vacated by the Trojans and Spartans.
Here is my ballot for this week's #APtop25, which will be released early this afternoon:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Wisconsin
4. Georgia
5. Ohio State
6. Oklahoma
7. Stanford
8. Auburn
9. Notre Dame
10. Penn State
11. Washington
12. TCU
13. Mississippi State
14. West Virginia
15. Virginia Tech
16. LSU
17. Boston College
18. UCF
19. Oklahoma State
20. USC
21. Oregon
22. Michigan
23. Boise State
24. Miami (Fla.)
25. Arizona State