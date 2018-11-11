Filling out the top of my ballot for this week's Associated Press college footbal poll was the easy part.
Per usual, the bottom half of the ballot remains in a constant state of flux and for the first time that group includes Iowa State.
That's a byproduct of the parity in the college game, with teams in that 16-25 group facing constant challenges against opponents of a similar quality.
The Cyclones are among five newbies on my ballot this week.
I wrote a few weeks back in reference to another team that I wouldn't consider any three-loss teams until they reached six wins and I remained true to my word.
Matt Campbell's team reached that point with yesterday's win over Baylor and I'm inserting Iowa State at 18 on this week's ballot.
The Cyclones defense has been solid all season and the offensive growth has been impressive over the course of the season. ISU will be tested next weekend at Texas, just part of life in the Big 12.
Other newbies on ballot this week are Utah, Northwestern, Boise State and UAB in the final four spots.
Off the list for now? Fresno State, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, Michigan State and San Diego State.
On the flip side, there is a lot of stability at the top of the ballot.
For the first time in eight weeks not a single team in the top 10 on my ballot from a week ago lost.
The only change I made involved flipping Washington State and Central Florida in the 9-10 spots. The Cougars continue to impress while an 11-point win over Navy by the Golden Knights didn't do much for me.
Here is my ballot for this week's #aptop25, which is scheduled to be released early this afternoon:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. Michigan
5. Georgia
6. Oklahoma
7. Ohio State
8. West Virginia
9. Washington State
10. UCF
11. LSU
12. Syracuse
13. Utah State
14. Washington
15. Texas
16. Penn State
17. Cincinnati
18. Iowa State
19. Boston College
20. Kentucky
21. Army
22. Utah
23. Northwestern
24. Boise State
25. UAB