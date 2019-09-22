Nothing changes at the top of my ballot for this week's Associated Press college football, but beyond a top seven that remains unchanged from a week ago there is plenty of movement on my ballot this week.
Some was created by the head-to-head match-ups of highly-rated teams. More was created by losses from three of the final eight teams on my ballot from a week ago.
Michigan took the biggest hit, dropping 10 spots to 18th this week following its abysmal performance at Wisconsin.
Jim Harbaugh's team looked like anything but a contender in the Big Ten race as it fell behind 28-0 by halftime of its loss at Camp Randall Stadium.
Auburn, with its 28-20 win over Texas A&M, and Wisconsin, with its dominant performance up front in the 35-14 win over the Wolverines, move into the top 10 on my list this week.
The other opening was created by Utah's 30-23 loss at USC on Friday night, mirrored only by Washington State giving up 50 points in the second half of its 67-63 loss to UCLA in proving that the Pac-12 is what everyone suspected it might be this season -- interesting, but pedestrian.
I dropped Notre Dame just one spot following its 23-17 loss at Georgia on Saturday night. The Irish remain impressive and in the 12th spot on my ballot, part of a second 10 that starts with Oregon and includes Iowa, Penn State, Cal and Boise State moving into the 13th through 16th spots following four losses in teams I had between eight and 14 on last week's ballot.
I dropped UCF from 14th to 21st this week following its 35-34 loss at Pitt and with losses, Texas A&M, Washington State and Arizona State are off the list this week.
Returning to my top 25 in the final three spots are Army, Iowa State and Michigan State.
Four weeks into the season, there are 23 remaining unbeaten teams at the FBS level and 15 are on my ballot this week. The remaining eight are on the radar for future weeks.
Here is my top 25 for this week's AP poll, which is scheduled to be released early this afternoon:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. Ohio State
5. Oklahoma
6. LSU
7. Texas
8. Auburn
9. Florida
10. Wisconsin
11. Oregon
12. Notre Dame
13. Iowa
14. Penn State
15. California
16. Boise State
17. Utah
18. Michigan
19. Washington
20. Virginia
21. UCF
22. Kansas State
23. Army
24. Iowa State
25. Michigan State