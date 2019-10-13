Passing the Florida test, LSU continues its climb into the top five this week on my ballot for the Associated Press college football poll.
Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State continue to fill the top three spots on my ballot, with Oklahoma and LSU moving up following Georgia's double-overtime loss to South Carolina.
Unbeaten Wisconsin and Penn State also rise following the Bulldogs loss, moving into the sixth and seventh positions ahead of Georgia.
The Badgers, with four shutouts on their resume and Jonathan Taylor in their backfield, are meeting the eye test. Wisconsin visits Illinois this week before traveling to Ohio State on Oct. 26.
Notre Dame and Oregon each move up a spot as well, the Irish into ninth after a 30-27 win over a fairly pedestrian USC team and the Ducks after a 45-3 rout of Colorado. I keep Georgia in front of Notre Dame in the 8-9 spots based on their head-to-head results.
I dropped the Gators from seventh to 11th on my ballot, a modest drop that maintains a one-spot edge over the Auburn team Florida defeated a week ago.
Among Big Ten teams, Michigan and unbeaten Minnesota make modest gains and Iowa drops from 17th to 23rd on my ballot following its 17-12 loss to Penn State.
The three teams that I had rated below the Hawkeyes a week ago that lost over the weekend, Wake Forest at 19, Memphis at 24 and Virginia at 25, are now on the outside looking in.
Moving in this week are Missouri, the lone team without a conference loss in the SEC East, at 22, Washington at 24 and Appalachian State at 25. The Mountaineers are the last of the 12 remaining unbeaten teams to work their way onto my ballot.
Here is my ballot for this week's AP top 25, which is scheduled to be released early this afternoon:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Ohio State
4. Oklahoma
5. LSU
6. Wisconsin
7. Penn State
8. Georgia
9. Notre Dame
10. Oregon
11. Florida
12. Auburn
13. Michigan
14. Texas
15. Boise State
16. Utah
17. Arizona State
18. Minnesota
19. Cincinnati
20. SMU
21. Baylor
22. Missouri
23. Iowa
24. Washington
25. Appalachian State