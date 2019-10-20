The top five on my ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll remains unchanged, but it's moving week beyond that point on the ballot.
Wisconsin's 24-23 loss at Illinois opened the door for plenty of changes down a ballot that begins with Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma and LSU all holding their position after each won by 22 or more points over the weekend.
LSU will have a chance to move up this week depending on the outcome of its game with Auburn, which moved from 12th to ninth on my ballot this week.
Auburn is part of a second five which starts with Penn State at six and includes Georgia and Notre Dame all moving up a slot this week following the Badgers' loss. Oregon remains steady at 10.
Florida and Utah precede Wisconsin at 13 on my ballot this week with the Badgers dropping seven spots following their first loss of the season.
Baylor, Minnesota, SMU and Appalachian State -- all among college the final 10 college football teams to remain unbeaten this season -- all move up a bit on this week's ballot.
Michigan drops six to 19 following its 28-21 loss at Penn State, positioned one spot ahead of Iowa. The Hawkeyes, who I had in the 23rd slot last week, rise following losses by Boise State, Arizona State and Missouri.
The Tigers loss to Vanderbilt, as well as Washington's loss to Oregon, create openings for Iowa State and Wake Forest to return to may ballot this week.
The Cyclones, now 5-2, are in the 22nd spot this week and I have the Demon Deacons returning at 25 following a one-week absence.
Here is my ballot for this week's AP top 25, which will be released early this afternoon:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Ohio State
4. Oklahoma
5. LSU
6. Penn State
7. Georgia
8. Notre Dame
9. Auburn
10. Oregon
11. Florida
12. Utah
13. Wisconsin
14. Baylor
15. Texas
16. Minnesota
17. SMU
18. Cincinnati
19. Michigan
20. Iowa
21. Boise State
22. Iowa State
23. Appalachian State
24. Arizona State
25. Wake Forest