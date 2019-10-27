There are changes on my ballot for this week's Associated Press poll -- lots of changes unless you happen to be Alabama.
The top-ranked Tide are the only team which held steady on my ballot this week, a byproduct of continued strong showings by some and losses by three teams I had in my top 10 a week ago,
I'm moving Ohio State and LSU into the second and third spots on my ballot this week and slipping Clemson into fourth for the time being.
Ohio State and LSU both surpass the eye test as complete teams, including a statement-performance by the Buckeyes against Wisconsin and LSU earning a third win vs. a top-10 opponent in its win over Auburn.
November tests await both. The Buckeyes host Penn State and visit Michigan at the end of the regular season and after a bye week this week, LSU faces Alabama.
Oklahoma's loss to Kansas State allows Penn State to move into the top five for the first time after a solid road win at Michigan State.
The Nittany Lions are among nine remaining unbeaten teams at the FBS level and in addition to the Buckeyes, their November schedule includes a Nov. 9 trip to unbeaten Minnesota.
I have the Gophers at 13 this week, up from 16 and right behind unbeaten Baylor at 11 and Auburn, which dropped from ninth to 12th following its 23-20 loss to LSU.
Michigan found an offense in beating Notre Dame at the Big House, moving the Wolverines form 19 to 15 this week and one spot ahead of the Fighting Irish, who drop from 8 to 16 following the 31-point loss in Ann Arbor.
Wisconsin moves from 13 to 17 following its loss to the Buckeyes, leaving the Badgers one spot ahead of Iowa which rose two spots following its shutout of Northwestern. After a shared bye week, the Badgers and Hawkeyes meet in Madison.
I dropped three teams that suffered a third loss -- Texas, Iowa State and Arizona State -- off of my ballot this week. The Longhorns drop out from 15, while the Cyclones and Sun Devils were at 22 and 24 a week ago.
Taking their place in the always fluid final five are Kansas State at 23, Memphis at 24 and San Diego State at 25. Kansas State and San Diego State are making their first appearance on my ballot while Memphis returns after a two-week absence even after a close win over Tulsa.
Here is my ballot for this week's AP top 25, which is scheduled to be released early this afternoon:
1. Alabama
2. Ohio State
3. LSU
4. Clemson
5. Penn State
6. Georgia
7. Florida
8. Oregon
9. Oklahoma
10. Utah
11. Baylor
12. Auburn
13. Minnesota
14. SMU
15. Michigan
16. Notre Dame
17. Wisconsin
18. Iowa
19. Cincinnati
20. Boise State
21. Appalachian State
22. Wake Forest
23. Kansas State
24. Memphis
25. San Diego State