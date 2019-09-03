My ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll is filled with the same teams as my preseason ballot, although I've shaken up the order of things a bit following the first week of competition.
The top six remain unchanged -- Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Ohio State and Michigan -- but I did move Oklahoma and LSU in front of Florida in the next three spots while holding Utah steady at 10.
In the second 10, Auburn and Wisconsin moved up following quality season-opening efforts. I have the Tigers at 13 and Badgers at 15 this week, while Michigan State and Oregon slip a few spots.
Penn State moves into my top 20 this week, while I did flip Iowa and Iowa State on my ballot, with the Hawkeyes climbing two positions following a solid opening win over Miami (Ohio) and the Cyclones dropping five spots after toiling to win a triple overtime game against Northern Iowa.
Ultimately, Iowa and ISU will settle that on the field in 12 days at Jack Trice Stadium.
I did consider moving Boise State onto the ballot this week following a good win over Florida State, but opted to hold off for now. They take the field again Friday against Marshall.
Here is my ballot for the AP poll which is scheduled to be released later this morning:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. Texas
5. Ohio State
6. Michigan
7. Oklahoma
8. LSU
9. Florida
10. Utah
11. Notre Dame
12. Texas A&M
13. Auburn
14. Washington
15. Wisconsin
16. Michigan State
17. UCF
18. Iowa
19. Oregon
20. Penn State
21. Mississippi State
22. Stanford
23. Washington State
24. Iowa State
25. Army
