Houston Oklahoma Football

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts runs the ball against Houston during the first half Sunday in Norman, Oklahoma. Hurts had six touchdowns in his first game with the Sooners.

 AP

My ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll is filled with the same teams as my preseason ballot, although I've shaken up the order of things a bit following the first week of competition.

The top six remain unchanged -- Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Ohio State and Michigan -- but I did move Oklahoma and LSU in front of Florida in the next three spots while holding Utah steady at 10.

In the second 10, Auburn and Wisconsin moved up following quality season-opening efforts. I have the Tigers at 13 and Badgers at 15 this week, while Michigan State and Oregon slip a few spots.

Penn State moves into my top 20 this week, while I did flip Iowa and Iowa State on my ballot, with the Hawkeyes climbing two positions following a solid opening win over Miami (Ohio) and the Cyclones dropping five spots after toiling to win a triple overtime game against Northern Iowa.

Ultimately, Iowa and ISU will settle that on the field in 12 days at Jack Trice Stadium.

I did consider moving Boise State onto the ballot this week following a good win over Florida State, but opted to hold off for now. They take the field again Friday against Marshall.

Here is my ballot for the AP poll which is scheduled to be released later this morning:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Texas

5. Ohio State

6. Michigan

7. Oklahoma

8. LSU

9. Florida

10. Utah

11. Notre Dame

12. Texas A&M

13. Auburn

14. Washington

15. Wisconsin

16. Michigan State

17. UCF

18. Iowa

19. Oregon

20. Penn State

21. Mississippi State

22. Stanford

23. Washington State

24. Iowa State

25. Army

