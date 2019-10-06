While things at the top of my ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll generally remain the same -- losses by Auburn and Iowa did lead to changes in my top 15 -- the bottom half of the ballot remains a constant churn.
Five of the final eight teams I had listed a week ago lost games over the weekend and those teams -- Washington, UCF, Michigan State, California and Army -- didn't make the cut this week. All were ranked 18 or lower on my ballot last week and all suffered their second loss of the season.
Those losses impacted how things played out above those spots.
In the top 10, Florida's 24-13 win over Auburn moves the Gators from ninth to seventh on this week's ballot, just behind an LSU team Florida sees next weekend. Auburn drops to 13th this week, allowing Wisconsin to move up one spot to ninth and Notre Dame to climb two positions to 10 this week.
In the second 10, Michigan's 10-3 win over the Hawkeyes moves the Wolverines from 17 to 14 on this week's ballot and drops the Hawkeyes from 13 to 17. Losses by Washington at 18 and UCF at 19 limited Iowa's drop as the Hawkeyes prepare to host a Penn State team currently ranked 12th on my ballot.
Unbeaten Wake Forest and Minnesota climb into the 19th and 20th positions this week.
They're followed by five newcomers -- Cincinnati, SMU, Baylor, Memphis and Virginia.
SMU, Baylor and Memphis are among 14 unbeaten teams on this week's ballot. There are currently 15 teams at the FBS level without a blemish on their record. Appalachian State, 4-0 and idle over the weekend in preparation for a midweek game this week, is the only unbeaten team I'm currently not including in my top 25.
They were among teams I considered for one of the final few spots this week. Others beyond teams that were on my ballot a week ago that I considered, listed in no particular order, included Missouri, Toledo and Tulane.
Here is my ballot for this week's AP poll, which is scheduled to be released early this afternoon:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Ohio State
4. Georgia
5. Oklahoma
6. LSU
7. Florida
8. Texas
9. Wisconsin
10. Notre Dame
11. Oregon
12. Penn State
13. Auburn
14. Michigan
15. Boise State
16. Utah
17. Iowa
18. Arizona State
19. Wake Forest
20. Minnesota
21. Cincinnati
22. SMU
23. Baylor
24. Memphis
25. Virginia