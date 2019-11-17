Alabama Mississippi St Football

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is carted off the field after getting injured during the first half of Saturday's game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss.

There is one minor tweak but the top eight teams on my ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll remain unchanged after all eight won over the weekend.

The only change I made was bumping Oklahoma up one spot to seventh following its 34-31 win over previously unbeaten Baylor and dropping Utah from seventh to eighth this week.

I wrestled a little bit with the possibility of flipping Alabama and Georgia this week, in part because of the way the Bulldogs played defensively in their win over Auburn and in part because of the uncertainty of how Tua Tagovailoa's injury will ultimately impact the Tide.

For now, I'll maintain the status quo and let things play out on the field before making a move there.

Minnesota and Baylor, the ninth and 10th teams on my ballot last week, both lost for the first time this season on Saturday.

That leaves just three teams and the top three teams on my ballot -- Ohio State, LSU and Clemson -- with unblemished records.

I moved Penn State and Florida into the ninth and 10th spots this week.

I dropped the Golden Gophers to 17th and the Bears to 12th.

Minnesota's move is a fairly standard drop following a loss, but I positioned the Golden Gophers behind both Wisconsin at 14 and Iowa at 16 based on the eye test.

I found a lot to like about the Minnesota offense, but I found Wisconsin to be closer to being the complete package. The Badgers' defense and special teams played at a higher level and at least for now, that is making a difference on my ballot.

Losses by Navy to Notre Dame and Indiana to Penn State led to the only changes on the back end of my ballot, with Virginia Tech and Oklahoma State moving into the final slots for now.

Here is my ballot for this week's AP top 25, which is scheduled to released early this afternoon:

1. Ohio State

2. LSU

3. Clemson

4. Auburn

5. Georgia

6. Oregon

7. Oklahoma

8. Utah

9. Penn State

10. Florida

11. Michigan

12. Baylor

13. Notre Dame

14. Wisconsin

16. Iowa

17. Minnesota

18. Cincinnati

19. Boise State

20. Memphis

21. SMU

22. Texas A&M

23. Appalachian State

24. Virginia Tech

25. Oklahoma State

