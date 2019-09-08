Army Michigan Football

Army defenders stop Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet in the second half of Saturday's game in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 24-21 in double overtime.

 AP

With a couple of match-ups between rated teams this week, some changes were to be expected on my ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll.

Texas and Texas A&M are dropping a few spots after losses to LSU and Clemson, respectively. I dropped Michigan a couple of spots following its double-overtime win over an Army team I have had rated on my first two ballots.

Washington's 20-19 loss to Cal late Saturday night and Stanford's 25-point loss to USC created some shuffling on the lower half of this week's ballot as well.

That moves Iowa into 17th and Iowa State into 23rd heading into Saturday's Cy-Hawk showdown in Ames, which undoubtedly impact how things stack up one week from today.

There are couple of newbies on my ballot for this week as well.

Boise State, with wins over Florida State and Marshall, moves in at 24 and Virginia steps in at 25 following a road win at Pitt and a rout of William & Mary.

Here is my ballot for this week's Associated Press poll, which will be released early this afternoon:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Ohio State

5. Oklahoma

6. LSU

7. Texas

8. Michigan

9. Florida

10. Utah

11. Notre Dame

12. Auburn

13. Wisconsin

14. Michigan State

15. UCF

16. Oregon

17. Iowa

18. Penn State

19. Washington State

20. Mississippi State

21. Texas A&M

22. Washington

23. Iowa State

24. Boise State

25. Virginia

