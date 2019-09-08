With a couple of match-ups between rated teams this week, some changes were to be expected on my ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll.
Texas and Texas A&M are dropping a few spots after losses to LSU and Clemson, respectively. I dropped Michigan a couple of spots following its double-overtime win over an Army team I have had rated on my first two ballots.
Washington's 20-19 loss to Cal late Saturday night and Stanford's 25-point loss to USC created some shuffling on the lower half of this week's ballot as well.
That moves Iowa into 17th and Iowa State into 23rd heading into Saturday's Cy-Hawk showdown in Ames, which undoubtedly impact how things stack up one week from today.
There are couple of newbies on my ballot for this week as well.
Boise State, with wins over Florida State and Marshall, moves in at 24 and Virginia steps in at 25 following a road win at Pitt and a rout of William & Mary.
Here is my ballot for this week's Associated Press poll, which will be released early this afternoon:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. Ohio State
5. Oklahoma
6. LSU
7. Texas
8. Michigan
9. Florida
10. Utah
11. Notre Dame
12. Auburn
13. Wisconsin
14. Michigan State
15. UCF
16. Oregon
17. Iowa
18. Penn State
19. Washington State
20. Mississippi State
21. Texas A&M
22. Washington
23. Iowa State
24. Boise State
25. Virginia