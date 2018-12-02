There's nothing to exotic about my ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll.
No big upheavals, no newcomers even, just a few shuffles to reflect the outcome of conference championship games.
There are a few teams on the outside looking in this week that I'll revisit in my post-bowl ballot but for now last week's top 25 is this week's top 25, albeit in a slightly different order.
Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame continue to hold down the top three and I'm moving Oklahoma and Ohio State into the fourth and fifth spots following their Big 12 and Big Ten title game wins, respectively.
I'm giving Georgia a modest drop to six, heading a second five that includes UCF, Michigan, Washington and Florida.
I opted to keep Northwestern and Boise State in this week following title game losses, but dropped them to the 24th and 25th slots just behind Iowa State which I held at 23 following a lackluster effort against Drake.
This week's Associated Press poll is scheduled to be released later this morning in advance of the College Football Playoff pairings.
He is how my #aptop25 stacked up for this week:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. Oklahoma
5. Ohio State
6. Georgia
7. UCF
8. Michigan
9. Washington
10. Florida
11. Washington State
12. Texas
13. Penn State
14. LSU
15. Syrcause
16. Kentucky
17. West Virginia
18. Texas A&M
19. Utah
20. Fresno State
21. Army
22. Mississippi State
23. Iowa State
24. Northwestern
25. Boise State