Thanks to that plucky little BYU team that rolled into Camp Randall Stadium and rolled home with a 24-21 victory over Wisconsin, there is a shake-up in the top five on my ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll.
The moves are the first in the four ballots I've cast for this year's poll.
Alabama and Clemson continue to hold down the top-two spots, but I'm moving the Badgers from third to 17th on this week's ballot following a listless performance in Wisconsin's tune-up for Big Ten play.
Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Stanford all move up one slot this week, filling the third through sixth spots.
I've moved LSU into seventh following a one-point win over Auburn, which I moved from eighth to 12th this time around.
I shuffled Penn State into eighth, bumping them over a Notre Dame team which seems to be doing just enough to get by. I'm keeping the Irish in ninth but if they continue to play with fire, they will ultimately get burned.
Washington, with a season-opening five-point loss to Auburn in Atlanta on its resume, fills my 10th spot this week, more of a reflection of where I see the teams this week more than anything else.
I moved TCU from 12th to 18th following its 40-28 loss to Ohio State and knocked out three teams that lost that I had rated between 20-25 last week, USC, Boise State and Arizona State. The Trojans lost to Texas, the Broncos fell at Oklahoma State and the Sun Devils were beaten by a 2-1 San Diego State team.
The 20-25 spot on my ballot is fairly fluid. Duke, with a pair of power-5 road wins on its 3-0 resume, unbeaten Cal and idle Michigan State fill the final three spots this week.
It was a rough weekend for the Big Ten.
The league does have three additional 3-0 teams, Indiana, Iowa and Minnesota. The outcome of future games - the Hoosiers host Michigan State, Wisconsin visits the Hawkeyes and the Gophers are at Maryland this week -- will determine where those teams fit in.
Here is my ballot for this week's Associated Press poll:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Georgia
4. Ohio State
5. Oklahoma
6. Stanford
7. LSU
8. Penn State
9. Notre Dame
10. Washington
11. Mississippi State
12. Auburn
13. West Virginia
14. Virginia Tech
15. Boston College
16. Oklahoma State
17. Wisconsin
18. TCU
19. UCF
20. Oregon
21. Michigan
22. Miami (Fla.)
23. Duke
24. California
25. Michigan State