College Football Picks

Nick Saban has settled on Tua Tagovailoa (13) as his starting quarterback, selecting him over Jalen Hurts (2) after the Crimson Tide opened the regular season with a 51-14 pounding of Louisville. Alabama is expected to remain on top of this week's AP college football poll.

 Associated Press

The top five teams on my ballot for the first Associated Press college football poll of the regular season remain unchanged from my preseason ballot.

Alabama, Clemson, Wisconsin, Georgia and Ohio State fill the top five positions after overwhelming opening-weekend competition.

Four of my preseason top 25 were beaten in week one, including two teams which fell to rated opponents.

Only two of the four -- Washington and Miami (Fla.) -- remain on my ballot this week. Michigan and Texas are not.

I moved Pac-12 favorite Washington from sixth to 15th this week following the Huskies' 21-16 loss to an Auburn team which I moved from ninth to eighth this week.

Miami moved from 11th to 25th following its loss to an LSU team which is one of two newcomers on my ballot this week. I inserted the Tigers at 18 and Oregon at 23 this time around.

The AP will release its poll later this morning, a timeframe changed to accommodate Labor Day weekend games on Sunday and Monday. The regular weekly midday Sunday release schedule begins next week.

Here is my ballot for this week's AP poll:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Wisconsin

4. Georgia

5. Ohio State

6. Oklahoma

7. Stanford

8. Auburn

9. USC

10. Michigan State

11. Notre Dame

12. Penn State

13. TCU

14. Mississippi State

15. Washington

16. West Virginia

17. Virginia Tech

18. LSU

19. Boston College

20. UCF

21. Oklahoma State

22. South Carolina

23. Oregon

24. Boise State

25. Miami (Fla.)

