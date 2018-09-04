The top five teams on my ballot for the first Associated Press college football poll of the regular season remain unchanged from my preseason ballot.
Alabama, Clemson, Wisconsin, Georgia and Ohio State fill the top five positions after overwhelming opening-weekend competition.
Four of my preseason top 25 were beaten in week one, including two teams which fell to rated opponents.
Only two of the four -- Washington and Miami (Fla.) -- remain on my ballot this week. Michigan and Texas are not.
I moved Pac-12 favorite Washington from sixth to 15th this week following the Huskies' 21-16 loss to an Auburn team which I moved from ninth to eighth this week.
Miami moved from 11th to 25th following its loss to an LSU team which is one of two newcomers on my ballot this week. I inserted the Tigers at 18 and Oregon at 23 this time around.
The AP will release its poll later this morning, a timeframe changed to accommodate Labor Day weekend games on Sunday and Monday. The regular weekly midday Sunday release schedule begins next week.
Here is my ballot for this week's AP poll:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Wisconsin
4. Georgia
5. Ohio State
6. Oklahoma
7. Stanford
8. Auburn
9. USC
10. Michigan State
11. Notre Dame
12. Penn State
13. TCU
14. Mississippi State
15. Washington
16. West Virginia
17. Virginia Tech
18. LSU
19. Boston College
20. UCF
21. Oklahoma State
22. South Carolina
23. Oregon
24. Boise State
25. Miami (Fla.)