Big Ten football teams will begin chasing a larger and more geographically diverse collection of bowl opportunities beginning in the 2020 season.
The conference announced Tuesday agreements with at least 11 different bowl partners in eight states with deals running through the end of the 2025 season.
That includes a pair of existing agreements with the Rose Bowl and the Orange Bowl that already ran through 2025.
The Big Ten and Pac-12 are in the midst of a 12-year agreement with the Rose Bowl and an agreement with the Orange Bowl to send a Big Ten team there three times between 2014-25.
The Big Ten has new bowl agreements with the Belk Bowl in Charlotte, N.C., the Las Vegas Bowl and the Cheez-It Bowl in Phoenix.
The Belk and Las Vegas agreements are shared with the Southeastern Conference and will send three teams from each league to those bowls between 2020-25, facing an ACC opponent in Charlotte and a Pac-12 team in Las Vegas.
The Big 12 will provide the competition for a Big Ten team in Phoenix in that six-year deal.
The conference also announced six-year extensions with the Citrus, Music City, Outback, Quick Lane and Redbox bowls and a four-year extension of its deal with the Pinstripe Bowl.
Those bowls are in addition to College Football Playoff opportunities.
The selection process remains the same as in the current six-year cycle, with the Big Ten working with the bowls to create match-ups and avoid repeat destinations for teams and fans.
The current six-year contracts stipulate that at least five different teams will be made available during that timeframe.