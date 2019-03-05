Big Ten football teams and their fans could be headed to new bowl destinations following the 2020 season.
Postseason games in Charlotte and Las Vegas could be on the horizon for conference teams once the current six-year contracts between the Big Ten and bowls expire after the upcoming season.
Brett McMurphy of the website Stadium reported Tuesday that those changes, along with more frequent trips to Nashville and no tie-ins with games in Jacksonville and San Diego are possibilities for Big Ten teams during the NCAA’s new bowl cycle which runs from 2020-25.
There is still some fluidity to things in a line-up that won’t be announced until May, but McMurphy said multiple changes are in the works for Big Ten programs.
That includes a shared agreement between the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference which would each send three teams to the Las Vegas Bowl and three teams to the Belk Bowl in Charlotte during the six-year timeframe.
A Pac-12 opponent would be the competition in Las Vegas, where the bowl is moving to that city’s new NFL stadium in 2020, while the opponent in Charlotte would be an ACC team.
McMurphy also reported that a Big Ten team will play an SEC opponent annually in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, which has hosted three Big Ten teams during the current six-year cycle.
After the current agreements expire, he reported the Big Ten will no longer have tie-ins with the Holiday Bowl in San Diego or the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville during the upcoming six-year cycle.
Additional changes or extensions of current agreements are likely in upcoming months.