Big Ten breakdown: Illinois

Coach: Bret Bielema, entering first season at Illinois and 97-58 entering 13th season overall
2020 record: 2-6, 2-6 Big Ten (seventh, West Division)
Offensive starters returning (7): TE Daniel Barker, RB Chase Brown, WR Brian Hightower, C Doug Kramer, OT Vederan Lowe, OT Alex Palczewski, QB Brandon Peters
Defensive starters returning (7): CB Tony Adams, S Sydney Brown, LB Owen Carney, LB Jake Hansen, DT Roderick Perry, LB Khalon Tolson, CB Devon Witherspoon
Specialists returning (2): P Blake Hayes, PK James McCourt
Returning statistical leaders: Rushing, Chase Brown 104-540; Passing, Brandon Peters 39-80-0-429-3; Receiving, Daniel Barker 19-268; Tackles, Jake Hansen 68
Starring roles
Chase Brown: An offensive line that returns tackles Vederian Lowe and Alex Palczewski and center Doug Kramer will pave the way for Brown to build on a 2020 season that saw him earn third-team all-Big Ten recognition while rushing for an average of 67.5 yards per game. He’s added 15 pounds that should add to his effectiveness inside as part of a running game that will also feature East Carolina transfer Chase Hayden and Reggie Love III.
Jake Hansen: Joining a group of 22 super seniors, the senior linebacker’s decision to forgo the NFL and return for one final year with the Fighting Illini should help a defense that will likely shift to more of a 3-4 look this season. Hansen is a proven playmaker, creating takeaways in addition to his role as an effective tackler. He led Illinois with 68 stops last season, including 10 behind the line and 2.5 sacks. Hansen also led the Illini with two interceptions last seasons.
On the rise
Daniel Barker: Lines up at tight end, but has the ability to help Illinois’ offense and returning quarterback Brandon Peters in a number of ways. Barker is the team’s top returning receiver, catching 19 passes for 268 yards last season. He’ll complement a group that includes tight end Luke Ford and a receiving corps that should benefit from the addition of converted quarterback Isaiah Williams and converted cornerback Marquez Beason this year.
Coach speak
“I brought in Tony Peterson, our offensive coordinator, for a reason. I had never worked with him. I didn’t want somebody who would gravitate to my past experiences. What we really have tried to concentrate on is building the Illinois offense. … I’m excited about what our offense can become.’’ – Bret Bielema
2021 schedule
Aug. 28 – Nebraska*
Sept. 4 – Texas-San Antonio
Sept. 11 – at Virginia
Sept. 17 – Maryland
Sept. 25 – at Purdue*
Oct. 2 – Charlotte
Oct. 9 – Wisconsin*
Oct. 23 – at Penn State
Oct. 30 – Rutgers
Nov. 6 – at Minnesota*
Nov. 20 – at Iowa*
Nov. 27 – Northwestern*
* – West Division game
Numerology
Where Illinois ranked in the Big Ten in 2021:
Scoring offense: 20.1 (13th)
Rushing offense: 196.1 (Third)
Passing offense: 152.9 (14th)
Total offense: 349.0 (11th)
Scoring defense: 34.9 (13th)
Rushing defense: 230.1 (14th)
Passing defense: 236.6 (Eighth)
Total defense: 466.8 (14th)