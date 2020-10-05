BIG TEN BREAKDOWN: INDIANA
COACH: Tom Allen, 18-20 entering fifth season at Indiana and overall
2019 RECORD: 8-5, 5-4 Big Ten (fourth, East)
OFFENSIVE STARTERS RETURNING (7): RT Matthew Bedford, C Harry Crider, WR Ty Fryfogle, TE Peyton Hendershot, LT Caleb Jones, WR Whop Philyor, RB Stevie Scott
DEFENSIVE STARTERS RETURNING (8): LB Marcelino Ball, S Juwan Burgess, DT Demarcus Elliott, DE James Head, DT Jerome Johnson, LB Micah McFadden, CB Tiawan Mullen, DE Michael Ziemba
SPECIALISTS RETURNING (1): P Haydon Whitehead
RETURNING STATISTICAL LEADERS: Rushing, Stevie Scott 178-845; Passing, Michael Penix 110-160-4-1,394-10; Receiving, Whop Philyor 70-1,002; Tackles, Micah McFadden 61; Interceptions, Jamar Johnson 2, McFadden 2
KEEP AN EYE ON…
QB MICHAEL PENIX: Healthy after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in the sixth game of the 2019 season, the 6-foot-3, 218-pound sophomore completed at least 60 percent of his passes in each of his six games last season. A four-star recruit from Tampa, Penix has added 20 pounds since throwing for 1,394 yards and rushing for an additional 118 yards a year ago. With Indiana’s late-season starter Peyton Ramsey from a year ago transferring to Northwestern, the starting job belongs to the strong-armed Penix.
WR WHOP PHILYOR: The Hoosiers have no shortage of veteran skill talent to build around. Complementing the rushing ability of Stevie Scott are receivers Whop Philyor and Ty Fryfogle. The lone senior of the three, the 5-11, 177-pound Philyor caught 70 passes for 1,002 yards a year ago. Fryfogle grabbed 45 passes last season and tight end Peyton Hendershot is back after catching 52 balls a year ago. They’ll work behind a line which returns three starters.
CB TIAWAN MULLEN: Developed into one of the Big Ten’s premier freshmen in 2019, leading the conference with 13 pass break ups. An eight-game starter last season, the 5-10, 176-pound Florida native plays larger than his size and is expected to be among the top playmakers on a veteran defense which held opponents to 24.4 points a year ago, Indiana’s best scoring defense since 1993.
YOU NEED TO KNOW…
The Hoosiers lost one of the Big Ten’s top returning players last week when senior safety Marcelino Ball suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament that will sideline him for the 2020 season. Ball played the hybrid “husky’’ role in the Indiana defense, blending power and speed while recording six quarterback hurries to go along with 47 tackles last season. Former safety Bryant Fitzgerald will move into the position.
THE BIG NUMBER
82
The Hoosiers return 82 percent of their offensive production from the 2019 season and look to build off of momentum gained a year ago during an 8-5 season, Indiana’s first eight-win season since 1993.
2020 SCHEDULE
Oct. 24 – Penn State
Oct. 31 – at Rutgers
Nov. 7 – Michigan
Nov. 14 – at Michigan State
Nov. 21 – at Ohio State
Nov. 28 – Maryland
Dec. 5 – at Wisconsin
Dec. 12 - Purdue
NUMEROLOGY
Where Indiana ranked in the Big Ten in 2019:
Scoring offense: 31.8 (Fifth)
Rushing offense: 130.4 (12th)
Passing offense: 302.4 (Second)
Total offense: 432.8 (Third)
Scoring defense: 24.4 (Ninth)
Rushing defense: 138.5 (Ninth)
Passing defense: 213.7 (10th)
Total defense: 352.2 (Ninth)
TRENDS
The Hoosiers’ record over the last five seasons:
2015: 6-7
2016: 6-7
2017: 5-7
2018: 5-7
2019: 8-5
EYE ON IOWA:
Record in the last five games vs. the Hawkeyes:
2011: Iowa 45, Indiana 24
2012: Indiana 24, Iowa 21
2014: Iowa 45, Indiana 29
2015: Iowa 35, Indiana 27
