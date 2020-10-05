BIG TEN BREAKDOWN: INDIANA 

WR WHOP PHILYOR: The Hoosiers have no shortage of veteran skill talent to build around. Complementing the rushing ability of Stevie Scott are receivers Whop Philyor and Ty Fryfogle. The lone senior of the three, the 5-11, 177-pound Philyor caught 70 passes for 1,002 yards a year ago. Fryfogle grabbed 45 passes last season and tight end Peyton Hendershot is back after catching 52 balls a year ago. They’ll work behind a line which returns three starters.

CB TIAWAN MULLEN: Developed into one of the Big Ten’s premier freshmen in 2019, leading the conference with 13 pass break ups. An eight-game starter last season, the 5-10, 176-pound Florida native plays larger than his size and is expected to be among the top playmakers on a veteran defense which held opponents to 24.4 points a year ago, Indiana’s best scoring defense since 1993.

YOU NEED TO KNOW…

The Hoosiers lost one of the Big Ten’s top returning players last week when senior safety Marcelino Ball suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament that will sideline him for the 2020 season. Ball played the hybrid “husky’’ role in the Indiana defense, blending power and speed while recording six quarterback hurries to go along with 47 tackles last season. Former safety Bryant Fitzgerald will move into the position.