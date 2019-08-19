(Niinth in a series looking at the upcoming Big Ten football season)
Coach: Kirk Ferentz, 152-101 entering 21st season at Iowa, 164-122 entering 24th season overall
2018 record: 9-4, 5-4 Big Ten (tied for second, West), beat Mississippi State 27-22 in the Outback Bowl
Offensive starters returning (6): OL Cole Banwart, OL Alaric Jackson, RB Mekhi Sargent, WR Brandon Smith, QB Nate Stanley, OL Tristan Wirfs
Defensive starters returning (4): LB Djimon Colbert, DB Matt Hankins, DB Michael Ojemudia, DB Geno Stone
Specialists returning (1): P Colten Rastetter
Returning statistical leaders: Rushing, Mekhi Sargent 159-745; Passing, Nate Stanley 235-396-10-2,852-26; Receiving, Brandon Smith 28-361; Tackles, Djimon Colbert 52; Interceptions, Geno Stone 4
Three Hawkeyes to watch
A.J .Epenesa: The first-team all-Big Ten defensive end hasn’t started a game at the college level but is positioned to thrive as he moves into an opening role on a defensive line which is replacing all four starters from last season’s eight-player rotation. The 6-foot-6, 280-pound junior defensive end finished with a Big Ten-best 10.5 sacks among his 16.5 tackles for a loss a year ago while splitting time. With emerging Chauncey Golston stepping in at the other end position, Epenesa is positioned to build on two productive seasons.
Nate Stanley: Has an opportunity to rewrite the Hawkeye record book during his senior season. The 6-4, 243-pound quarterback has thrown 26 touchdown passes in each of his first two seasons as a starter and is 22 shy of Chuck Long’s school career record of 74. After ranking fifth in pass efficiency in the Big Ten last season, the Menomonie, Wisconsin, native currently ranks ninth on Iowa’s career passing list with 5,351 yards.
Geno Stone: One of five returning defensive backs with starting experience returning to the Iowa secondary, the 5-10, 210-pound junior shared the team lead with four interceptions a year ago while earning honorable mention all-Big Ten honors. An eight-game starter last season at strong safety, Stone finished with 39 tackles and forced one fumble last season.
The big number
148.4
The Hawkeyes are working to strengthen a rushing attack which ranked 10th in the Big Ten last season which averaged 148.4 yards per game. With preseason all-Big Ten tackles Alaric Jackson and Tristan Wirfs among three returning starters on the offensive line, backs Mekhi Sargent, Toren Young and a healthy Ivory Kelly-Martin will again carry the bulk of the workload as Iowa works to move its ground game forward.
Coach speak
“We’re really happy with where this team is so far. They’ve worked hard. We’ve got a bunch of quality players on our team. We also realize we’ve got a lot of work in front of us. I think the team has improved in every phase. I think the attitude has been consistent since January when things got started, and more importantly maybe the leadership base has grown. I see a lot of guys taking ownership. I think they’re excited about trying to become a good football team.’’ – Kirk Ferentz
2019 schedule
Aug. 31 – Miami (Ohio)
Sept. 7 – Rutgers
Sept. 14 – at Iowa State
Sept. 28 – Middle Tennessee State
Oct. 5 – at Michigan
Oct. 12 – Penn State
Oct. 19 – Purdue
Oct. 26 – at Northwestern
Nov. 9 – at Wisconsin
Nov. 16 – Minnesota
Nov. 23 – Illinois
Nov. 29 – at Nebraska
Numerology
Where Iowa ranked in the Big Ten in 2018:
Scoring offense: 31.2 (Ninth)
Rushing offense: 148.4 (10th)
Passing offense: 226.6 (Sixth)
Total offense: 375.0 (10th)
Scoring defense: 17.8 (Second)
Rushing defense: 109.5 (Second)
Passing defense: 184.1 (Second)
Total defense: 293.6 (Second)
Trends
The Hawkeyes record over the last five years:
2014: 7-6
2015: 12-2
2016: 8-5
2017: 8-5
2018: 9-4
Eye on Iowa
Kirk Ferentz’s record at Iowa vs. Big Ten opponents:
Illinois: 10-3
Indiana: 10-5
Maryland: 2-1
Michigan: 7-5
Michigan State: 3-4
Minnesota: 14-6
Nebraska: 5-5
Northwestern: 8-10
Ohio State: 2-8
Penn State: 8-7
Purdue: 10-6
Rutgers: 1-0
Wisconsin: 7-11