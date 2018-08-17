Big Ten breakdown: Iowa

Coach: Kirk Ferentz, 143-97 entering 20th season at Iowa, 155-118 entering 23rd season overall
2017 record: 8-5, 4-5 Big Ten (tied for third, West Division), defeated Boston College 27-20 in the Pinstripe Bowl
Offensive starters returning (7): QB Nate Stanley, WR Nick Easley, TE Noah Fant, TE T.J. Hockenson, OL Alaric Jackson, OL Keegan Render, OL Tristan Wirfs
Defensive starters returning (6): DT Matt Nelson, DE Parker Hesse, DE Anthony Nelson, DB Jake Gervase, DB Matt Hankins, DB Amani Hooker
Specialists returning (2): PK Miguel Recinos, P Colten Rastetter
Returning statistical leaders: Rushing, Toren Young 45-193; Passing, Nate Stanley 196-351-6-2,437-26; Receiving, Nick Easley 51-530; Tackles, Jake Gervase 58; Interceptions, Jake Gervase 3
Starring roles
Noah Fant: A preseason all-American, the junior tight end led all players at his position the Football Bowl Subdivision with an average of 16.5 yards per reception and 11 touchdowns last season. The 6-foot-5, 241-pound Omaha native was the Hawkeyes’ second-leading receiver last season, catching 30 passes for 494 yards.
Parker Hesse: Iowa’s defensive line is a deep and veteran group, returning three starters. A senior defensive end, Hesse is preparing for his third season in the lineup after finishing second on the team with 6.5 tackles for a loss a year ago. He is Iowa’s third-leading returning tackler after recording 43 stops last season.
Nate Stanley: Threw 26 touchdown passes last season in his first year as Iowa’s starting quarterback, one shy of the school single-season record. The 6-4, 242-pound junior was intercepted just six times in 351 attempts while throwing for 2,437 yards. He will be looking to fine tune his decision making while working behind a line which returns three starters.
On the rise
Brandon Smith: Iowa needs one of its two sophomore receivers, Brandon Smith or Ihmir Smith-Marsette, to become a consistent complement to what Nick Easley provides the Iowa offense. Easley caught 51 passes a year ago and figures to remain a top threat in the passing game, but Iowa needs Smith or Smith-Marsette to grow their game. Smith caught three passes a year ago, while Smith-Marsette finished with 18 receptions.
Newbie
Mekhi Sargent: Toren Young and Ivory Kelly-Martin are expected to shoulder the bulk of the load as Iowa works to replace Akrum Wadley in the backfield. Junior college transfer Mekhi Sargent, a 5-10, 210-pound Florida native, may work his way into the mix as well in the first of his three seasons of eligibility. Sargent earned juco all-American honors last fall at Iowa Western Community College, where he ran for 1,449 yards in 10 games and caught 12 passes for 91 yards.
The big number
20: Beginning his 20th season, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz is the longest tenured coach working at any Football Bowl Subdivision in program in the country.
Coach speak
“Thus far, the 2018 team has been a really good group to work with. I think they’ve handled every phase of the program pretty well and they certainly have the potential to be a good football team. … The biggest thing for this team moving forward, if we’re going to take another step, it will all be about consistency for us. We’ve got to find a way to play with more consistency and see what we can do with that.’’ – Kirk Ferentz, Iowa coach
2018 schedule
Sept. 1 – Northern Illinois
Sept. 8 – Iowa State
Sept. 15 – Northern Iowa
Sept. 22 – Wisconsin*
Oct. 6 – at Minnesota*
Oct. 13 – at Indiana
Oct. 20 – Maryland
Oct. 27 – at Penn State
Nov. 3 – at Purdue*
Nov. 10 – Northwestern*
Nov. 17 – at Illinois*
Nov. 23 – Nebraska
Numerology
Where Iowa ranked in the Big Ten in 2017:
Scoring offense: 26.8 (Fifth)
Rushing offense: 130 (11th)
Passing offense: 191 (Eighth)
Totals offense: 321 (10th)
Scoring defense: 20.1 (Seventh)
Rushing defense: 157 (Eighth)
Passing defense: 205 (Eighth)
Total defense: 362 (Eighth)
Trends
The Hawkeyes’ record over the last five years:
2013: 8-5
2014: 7-6
2015: 12-2
2016: 8-5
2017: 8-5
Eye on Iowa
Kirk Ferentz’s record at Iowa vs. Big Ten opponents: