Big Ten breakdown: Iowa

WR IHMIR SMITH-MARSETTE: New starting quarterback Spencer Petras has plenty of targets to work with in a receiving corps that figures to be Iowa’s most productive in years. Senior Ihmir Smith-Marsette caught 44 passes for 722 yards and five touchdowns a year ago in addition to leading the Big Ten with an average of 29.5 yards on kickoff returns, taking a pair to the end zone. He’ll be complemented at receiver by Nico Ragaini, Brandon Smith and Tyrone Tracy. Ragaini led Iowa receivers with 46 receptions a year ago while Smith grabbed 37 passes and Tracy finished with 36 catches after lining up at all three receiver spots.

PK KEITH DUNCAN: A starter as a freshman who redshirted in 2017 and watched from the sideline in 2018, Duncan returned to the lineup and established an Iowa and Big Ten single-season record with 29 field goals in 34 attempts as a junior last fall in addition to hitting all 32 of his PAT tries. A returning consensus all-American, Duncan was successful in 14 of the 18 field goals he attempted from 40 yards or more last season and connected o n12 of the 13 he tried away from including a game-winning effort in the final seconds of the Hawkeyes’ win at Nebraska.

YOU NEED TO KNOW…