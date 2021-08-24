Big Ten breakdown: Iowa

Coach: Kirk Ferentz, 168-106 entering 23rd season at Iowa, 180-127 entering 26th season overall
2020 record: 6-2, 6-2 Big Ten (second, West)
Offensive starters returning (6): RB Tyler Goodson, OG Cody Ince, C Tyler Linderbaum, QB Spencer Petras, FB Monte Pottebaum, WR Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Defensive starters returning (6): SS Dane Belton, LB Seth Benson, CB Matt Hankins, FS Jack Koerner, CB Riley Moss, DE Zach VanValkenburg
Specialists returning (2): PK Caleb Shudak, P Tory Taylor
Returning statistical leaders: Rushing, Tyler Goodson 143-762; Passing, Spencer Petras 140-245-5-1,569-9; Receiving, Sam LaPorta 27-271; Tackles, Seth Benson 47
Starring roles
Tyler Goodson: The Hawkeyes’ rushing leader the past two seasons returns after earning first-team all-Big Ten honors last season while averaging 95.2 rushing yards per game. Goodson enters his junior season with 1,400 career rushing yards. He’ll work as part of a group of running backs that welcomes the return of a healthy Ivory Kelly-Martin from an ACL injury. The Hawkeyes ground game should also benefit from the skills of freshmen Leshon Williams and Gavin Williams.
Tyler Linderbaum: The returning consensus all-American center, a 6-foot-3, 289-pound junior, begins his third season at the position at the core of an offense that returns quarterback Spencer Petras. Linderbaum anchors a line that expects to return Cody Ince and, once recovered from a foot injury, Kyler Schott at the guard positions. Iowa will break in two new starters at the tackle positions this season.
On the rise
Tyrone Tracy Jr.: After filling a role behind seniors Brandon Smith and Ihmir Smith-Marsette a year ago, expect the junior to be in the spotlight this season. He has demonstrated his abilities as a receiver, recording 51 catches for 765 yards over the past two seasons, but it is likely his abilities as a runner will be utilized as well as the Hawkeyes work to diversify their offensive look. Tracy will join Nico Ragaini, Charlie Jones and Max Cooper as well as true freshmen Keagan Johnson and Arland Bruce in young receiving corps rotation.
Coach speak
“Like most seasons, team-wise, we have a mix of veterans, good solid veterans, guys that have played and had success out there on the field and in conference competition, and a good mix of youth as well. Like most years for us at Iowa we’re always concerned about our depth and that’s something we’re really focused on basically at every position in August. That’s part of the beauty of college football, to see how we can improve and grow as we go along.’’ – Kirk Ferentz
2021 schedule
Sept. 4 – Indiana
Sept. 11 – at Iowa State
Sept. 18 – Kent State
Sept. 25 – Colorado State
Oct. 1 – at Maryland
Oct. 9 – Penn State
Oct. 16 – Purdue*
Oct. 30 – at Wisconsin*
Nov. 6 – at Northwestern*
Nov. 13 – Minnesota*
Nov. 20 – Illinois*
Nov. 26 – at Nebraska*
* -- West Division game
Numerology
Where Iowa ranked in the Big Ten in 2021:
Scoring offense: 31.8 (Second)
Rushing offense: 171.0 (Sixth)
Passing offense: 197.6 (10th)
Total offense: 368.6 (Eighth)
Scoring defense: 16.0 (Second)
Rushing defense: 107.6 (Third)
Passing defense: 206.1 (Fifth)
Total defense: 313.8 (Second)
Trends
The Hawkeyes record over the last five seasons:
2016: 8-5
2017: 8-5
2018: 9-4
2019: 10-3
2020: 6-2
Eye on Iowa
Kirk Ferentz’s record versus Big Ten opponents:
Illinois: 12-3
Indiana: 10-5
Maryland: 2-1
Michigan: 7-6
Michigan State: 8-8
Minnesota: 16-6
Nebraska: 7-5
Northwestern: 9-11
Ohio State: 2-8
Penn State: 9-8
Purdue: 11-6
Rutgers: 2-0
Wisconsin: 8-12