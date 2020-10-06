BIG TEN BREAKDOWN: MARYLAND
COACH: Mike Locksley, 4-14 entering second full season at Maryland, 6-40 overall entering sixth season
2019 RECORD: 3-9, 1-8 Big Ten (sixth, East)
OFFENSIVE STARTERS RETURNING (7): WR Dontay Demus, LT Jaelyn Duncan, RG Austin Fontaine, QB Josh Jackson, WR Darryl Jones, C Johnny Jordan, RT Marcus Minor
DEFENSIVE STARTERS RETURNING (5): CB Deonte Banks, LB Ayinde Eley, SS Jordan Mosley, NT Olu Oluwatimi, LB Shaq Smith
SPECIALISTS RETURNING (2): PK Joseph Petrino, P Colton Spangler
RETURNING STATISTICAL LEADERS: Rushing, Tayon Fleet-Davis 63-265; Passing, Josh Jackson 98-207-6-1,274-12; Receiving, Dontay Demus 41-625; Tackles, Alinde Eley 79; Interceptions, Nick Cross 2
KEEP AN EYE ON…
WR DONTAY DEMIS: One of just five players to start every game for Maryland a year ago, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior receiver caught more touchdown passes a year ago than any Terrapins receiver since 2016 with six touchdown receptions among his 41 catches that covered 625 yards. He’s the most experienced skill player on a roster that expects freshman Peny Boone to join Tayon Fleet-Davis and Jake Funk at the running back spot.
FS: NICK CROSS: Earned honorable mention all-Big Ten recognition last season as a freshman. The 6-foot-1, 212-pound free safety broke up five passes and picked off two more a year ago while recording 45 tackles. He’ll join nose tackle Olu Oluwatimi and linebacker Ayinde Eley as leaders of a Maryland defense that will use a pair of junior college transfers and the return of starting end Durell Nchami from an ACL tear as it looks to reverse season-long struggles from a year ago.
QB TAULIA TAGOVAILOA: The most intriguing player at a position where Maryland used four players a year ago is the Alabama transfer who is sharing first-team reps at quarterbacks with redshirt freshman Lance Legendre during the preseason. The younger brother of Crimson Tide QB Tua Tagovailoa brings a dual-threat possibility to the position after seeing only limited action in five games at Alabama before transferring.
YOU NEED TO KNOW…
No team in the Big Ten has been impacted more with players choosing to opt out of the 2020 season than the Terrapins. Six Maryland players have chosen to sit out his year because of the COVID-19 situation, a group that includes returning starting quarterback Josh Jackson as well as two other starters, offensive linemen Austin Fontaine and Johnny Jordan. The Terrapins will also be without defensive lineman Jalen Alexander, defensive back Vincent Flythe and linebacker TJ Kautai during the shortened season.
THE BIG NUMBER
449.2
Maryland’s defense allowed more yards per game than any team in the Big Ten last season, giving up 4.3 yards per carry on the ground surrendering a conference-worst 271.3 yards per game through the air. Turning that around begins with a front seven which will include four new starters and a fifth player working through a position change.
2020 SCHEDULE
Oct. 24 – at Northwestern
Oct. 31 – Minnesota
Nov. 7 – at Penn State
Nov. 14 – Ohio State
Nov. 21 – Michigan State
Nov. 28 – at Indiana
Dec. 5 – at Michigan
Dec. 12 - Rutgers
NUMEROLOGY
Where Maryland ranked in the Big Ten in 2019:
Scoring offense: 25.3 (11th)
Rushing offense: 169.4 (Seventh)
Passing offense: 174.0 (12th)
Total offense: 343.4 (11th)
Scoring defense: 34.7 (13th)
Rushing defense: 177.9 (10th)
Passing defense: 271.3 (14th)
Total defense: 449.2 (14th)
TRENDS
The Terrapins’ record over the last five seasons:
2015: 3-9
2016: 6-7
2017: 4-8
2018: 5-7
2019: 3-9
EYE ON IOWA:
Record in the only previous games vs. the Hawkeyes:
2014: Maryland 38, Iowa 31
2015: Iowa 31, Maryland 15
2018: Iowa 23, Maryland 0
