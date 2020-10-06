Big Ten breakdown: Maryland

FS: NICK CROSS: Earned honorable mention all-Big Ten recognition last season as a freshman. The 6-foot-1, 212-pound free safety broke up five passes and picked off two more a year ago while recording 45 tackles. He’ll join nose tackle Olu Oluwatimi and linebacker Ayinde Eley as leaders of a Maryland defense that will use a pair of junior college transfers and the return of starting end Durell Nchami from an ACL tear as it looks to reverse season-long struggles from a year ago.

QB TAULIA TAGOVAILOA: The most intriguing player at a position where Maryland used four players a year ago is the Alabama transfer who is sharing first-team reps at quarterbacks with redshirt freshman Lance Legendre during the preseason. The younger brother of Crimson Tide QB Tua Tagovailoa brings a dual-threat possibility to the position after seeing only limited action in five games at Alabama before transferring.

