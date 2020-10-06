 Skip to main content
Big Ten breakdown: Maryland
Maryland off to record-setting start

New Maryland head coach Mike Lockley (pictured) has quickly transformed the Terrapins into an offensive juggernaut after the team blasted No. 21 Syracuse 63-20 Saturday. The 142 total points through the first two games is the most by a Big Ten team since Ohio State in 1996 and propelled Maryland into the AP top 25 poll for the first time since 2013.

COACH: Mike Locksley, 4-14 entering second full season at Maryland, 6-40 overall entering sixth season

2019 RECORD: 3-9, 1-8 Big Ten (sixth, East)

OFFENSIVE STARTERS RETURNING (7): WR Dontay Demus, LT Jaelyn Duncan, RG Austin Fontaine, QB Josh Jackson, WR Darryl Jones, C Johnny Jordan, RT Marcus Minor

DEFENSIVE STARTERS RETURNING (5): CB Deonte Banks, LB Ayinde Eley, SS Jordan Mosley, NT Olu Oluwatimi, LB Shaq Smith 

SPECIALISTS RETURNING (2): PK Joseph Petrino, P Colton Spangler

RETURNING STATISTICAL LEADERS: Rushing, Tayon Fleet-Davis 63-265; Passing, Josh Jackson 98-207-6-1,274-12; Receiving, Dontay Demus 41-625; Tackles, Alinde Eley 79; Interceptions, Nick Cross 2

KEEP AN EYE ON…

WR DONTAY DEMIS: One of just five players to start every game for Maryland a year ago, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior receiver caught more touchdown passes a year ago than any Terrapins receiver since 2016 with six touchdown receptions among his 41 catches that covered 625 yards. He’s the most experienced skill player on a roster that expects freshman Peny Boone to join Tayon Fleet-Davis and Jake Funk at the running back spot.

FS: NICK CROSS: Earned honorable mention all-Big Ten recognition last season as a freshman. The 6-foot-1, 212-pound free safety broke up five passes and picked off two more a year ago while recording 45 tackles. He’ll join nose tackle Olu Oluwatimi and linebacker Ayinde Eley as leaders of a Maryland defense that will use a pair of junior college transfers and the return of starting end Durell Nchami from an ACL tear as it looks to reverse season-long struggles from a year ago.

QB TAULIA TAGOVAILOA: The most intriguing player at a position where Maryland used four players a year ago is the Alabama transfer who is sharing first-team reps at quarterbacks with redshirt freshman Lance Legendre during the preseason. The younger brother of Crimson Tide QB Tua Tagovailoa brings a dual-threat possibility to the position after seeing only limited action in five games at Alabama before transferring.

YOU NEED TO KNOW…

No team in the Big Ten has been impacted more with players choosing to opt out of the 2020 season than the Terrapins. Six Maryland players have chosen to sit out his year because of the COVID-19 situation, a group that includes returning starting quarterback Josh Jackson as well as two other starters, offensive linemen Austin Fontaine and Johnny Jordan. The Terrapins will also be without defensive lineman Jalen Alexander, defensive back Vincent Flythe and linebacker TJ Kautai during the shortened season.

THE BIG NUMBER

449.2

Maryland’s defense allowed more yards per game than any team in the Big Ten last season, giving up 4.3 yards per carry on the ground surrendering a conference-worst 271.3 yards per game through the air. Turning that around begins with a front seven which will include four new starters and a fifth player working through a position change.

2020 SCHEDULE

Oct. 24 – at Northwestern

Oct. 31 – Minnesota

Nov. 7 – at Penn State

Nov. 14 – Ohio State

Nov. 21 – Michigan State

Nov. 28 – at Indiana

Dec. 5 – at Michigan

Dec. 12 - Rutgers

NUMEROLOGY

Where Maryland ranked in the Big Ten in 2019:

Scoring offense: 25.3 (11th)

Rushing offense: 169.4 (Seventh)

Passing offense: 174.0 (12th)

Total offense: 343.4 (11th)

Scoring defense: 34.7 (13th)

Rushing defense: 177.9 (10th)

Passing defense: 271.3 (14th)

Total defense: 449.2 (14th)

TRENDS

The Terrapins’ record over the last five seasons:

2015: 3-9

2016: 6-7

2017: 4-8

2018: 5-7

2019: 3-9

EYE ON IOWA:

Record in the only previous games vs. the Hawkeyes:

2014: Maryland 38, Iowa 31

2015: Iowa 31, Maryland 15

2018: Iowa 23, Maryland 0

