Big Ten breakdown: Maryland
Coach: D.J. Durkin, 10-15 entering third season at Maryland, 11-15 overall
2017 record: 4-8, 2-7 Big Ten (tied for sixth, East Division)
Offensive starters returning (9): QB Max Bortenschlager, QB Kasim Hill, RB Ty Johnson, WR Taivon Jacobs, OL Terrance Davis, OL Brendan Moore, OL Sean Christie, OL Damian Prince, OL Derwin Gray
Defensive starters returning (5): DL Mbi Tanyi, LB Isaiah Davis, DB Antoine Brooks, DB Tino Ellis, DB Darnell Savage
Specialists returning (1): P Wade Lees
Returning statistical leaders: Rushing, Ty Johnson 137-875; Passing , Max Bortenschlager 121-233-5-1,313-10; Receiving , Taivon Jacobs 47-553; Tackles, Antoine Brooks 77; Interceptions, Darnell Savage 3
Starring roles
Antoine Brooks: A junior nickel back, Brooks is one of five players with starting experience returning for the Terrapins this season. He was an effective defender a year ago, earning honorable mention all-Big Ten honors while leading Maryland with 9.5 tackles for a loss. He also contributed 77 tackles and two interceptions, both ranking second on the team.
Ty Johnson: Running back is a depth-filled position for the Terrapins and teaming with Lorenzo Harrison in the backfield, Johnson is expected to blend pass-catching and return capabilities with his skill running the football. The 5-foot-10, 208-pound senior ranked fifth in the Big Ten in all-purpose yards last season with 1,592 yards.
Darnell Savage Jr.: An active defender from the free safety position, Savage earned all-Big Ten honorable mention last season after leading the Terrapins with three interceptions and eight pass break ups. He’ll be looking to shore up a defense which surrendered a league-high 23 touchdown passes a year ago while allowing 419 yards per game.
On the rise
Jesse Anibonam: The senior defensive end is no stranger to the Maryland lineup, but a broken foot in the Terrapins’ season opener in 2017 ended his season before it began. The 6-3, 259-pounder led Maryland with 14 tackles for a loss and nine sacks in 2016.
Newbie
Kasim Hill: A 6-2, 232-pound freshman, Hill saw action in the second half of a season-opening win over Texas in 2017 after starter Tyrell Pigrome suffered a knee injury, but suffered his own season-ending injury a week later in a win over Towson State. He’s a pro-style fit to the pro-style look new offensive coordinator Matt Canada is implementing this season.
The big number
79: The Terrapins have dedicated their work this season to the player Jordan McNair, an offensive lineman who wore jersey number 79 who died in June after collapsing during a team workout.
Coach speak
“I think we have a really good football team. I really do. We have a good mix of veteran leadership, guys with experience that we’re counting on that have played a lot for us and done some really good things, as well as I feel we have recruited really well. We have some really good young talent who will help us on the field.’’ – D.J. Durkin, Maryland coach
2018 schedule
Sept. 1 – vs. Texas at Landover, Maryland
Sept. 8 – at Bowling Green
Sept. 15 – Temple
Sept. 22 – Minnesota
Oct. 6 – at Michigan*
Oct. 13 – Rutgers*
Oct. 20 – at Iowa
Oct. 27 – Illinois
Nov. 3 – Michigan State*
Nov. 10 – at Indiana*
Nov. 17 – Ohio State*
Nov. 24 – at Penn State*
—* East Division game
Numerology
Where Maryland ranked in the Big Ten in 2017:
Scoring offense: 18.3 (12th)
Rushing offense: 141 (Ninth)
Passing offense: 155 (12th)
Totals offense: 296 (11th)
Scoring defense: 38.8 (14th)
Rushing defense: 205 (10th)
Passing defense: 220 (10th)
Total defense: 425 (12th)
Trends
The Terrapins’ record over the last five years:
2013: 7-6
2014: 7-6
2015: 3-9
2016: 6-7
2017: 4-8
Eye on Iowa
All-time series
Iowa 1, Maryland 1
Record in the only two games vs. the Hawkeyes:
2014: Maryland 38, Iowa 31
2015: Iowa 31, Maryland 15