Big Ten breakdown: Michigan State

LB ANTJUAN SIMMONS: With senior end Jacob Panasiuk opting back in after initially choosing to sit out this season, Simmons is now one of two returning starters on the Spartans’ front seven on defense. The 6-0, 216-pound Simmons led Michigan State with 90 tackles and accumulated 15 tackles for a loss a year ago from his spot at outside linebacker, a role he is expected to retain this season. Panasiuk is the lone returning starter on the line, although senior Naquan Jones moves into that role at tackle after seeing significant time in a rotation last year.

QB ROCKY LOMBARDI: The 6-3, 217-pound junior from West Des Moines Valley has something the other three quarterbacks on the Michigan State roster don’t offer – experience. He’s seen action the past two years as the back-up to Brian Lewerke but with a new coaching staff settling in he’s having to prove himself all over again. Lombardi completed just 7-of-21 passes last season in a reserve role after completing 68-of-154 passes for 738 yards in 2018 as a redshirt freshman.

YOU NEED TO KNOW…