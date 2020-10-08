Big Ten breakdown: Michigan State
COACH: Mel Tucker, first season at Michigan State, 5-7 entering second season overall
2019 RECORD: 7-6, 4-5 Big Ten (fifth, East)
OFFENSIVE STARTERS RETURNING (5): C Matt Allen, LG Luke Campbell, RG Matt Carrick, RB Elijah Collins, RT Jordan Reid
DEFENSIVE STARTERS RETURNING (3): S Xavier Henderson, DE Jacob Panasiuk, LB Antjuan Simmons
SPECIALISTS RETURNING (1): PK Matt Coghlin
RETURNING STATISTICAL LEADERS: Rushing, Elijah Collins 222-968; Passing, Rocky Lombardi 7-21-2-74-0; Receiving, Tre Mosley 21-216; Tackles, Antjuan Simmons 90; Interceptions, Xavier Henderson 2
KEEP AN EYE ON…
RB ELIJAH COLLINS: The Spartans haven’t had a running back gain 1,000 yards in a season since 2014, but sophomore Elijah Collins appears positioned to break that streak. The 6-foot, 217-pound sophomore from Detroit ran for 988 yards and five touchdowns a year ago as a redshirt freshman. He’ll be working behind a line that will include four new starters with returning starting tackle Jordan Reid among four Spartans who opted to sit out this season.
LB ANTJUAN SIMMONS: With senior end Jacob Panasiuk opting back in after initially choosing to sit out this season, Simmons is now one of two returning starters on the Spartans’ front seven on defense. The 6-0, 216-pound Simmons led Michigan State with 90 tackles and accumulated 15 tackles for a loss a year ago from his spot at outside linebacker, a role he is expected to retain this season. Panasiuk is the lone returning starter on the line, although senior Naquan Jones moves into that role at tackle after seeing significant time in a rotation last year.
QB ROCKY LOMBARDI: The 6-3, 217-pound junior from West Des Moines Valley has something the other three quarterbacks on the Michigan State roster don’t offer – experience. He’s seen action the past two years as the back-up to Brian Lewerke but with a new coaching staff settling in he’s having to prove himself all over again. Lombardi completed just 7-of-21 passes last season in a reserve role after completing 68-of-154 passes for 738 yards in 2018 as a redshirt freshman.
YOU NEED TO KNOW…
A one-time graduate assistant under Nick Saban at Michigan State, Mel Tucker has blended the old with the new in building his staff. Arriving in East Lansing after coaching at Colorado a year ago, Tucker hired a former Spartans standout in Courtney Hawkins as his receivers coach, retained two members of Mark Dantonio’s staff including defensive coordinator Mike Tressel and hired a former Dantonio assistant, Harlon Barnett, in hopes of restoring a program which had stagnated in recent years.
THE BIG NUMBER
22.4
Michigan State was traditionally built around defense during Mark Dantonio’s tenure, but last season’s offense was sporadic at best. The Spartans ranked 105th in the Football Bowl Subdivision with an average of 22.4 points per game in 2019.
2020 SCHEDULE
Oct. 24 – Rutgers
Oct. 31 – at Michigan
Nov. 7 – at Iowa
Nov. 14 – Indiana
Nov. 21 – at Maryland
Nov. 28 – Northwestern
Dec. 5 – Ohio State
Dec. 12 – at Penn State
NUMEROLOGY
Where Michigan State ranked in the Big Ten in 2019:
Scoring offense: 22.4 (12th)
Rushing offense: 127.2 (13th)
Passing offense: 244.8 (Sixth)
Total offense: 371.9 (Ninth)
Scoring defense: 22.5 (Sixth)
Rushing defense: 113.8 (Fifth)
Passing defense: 207.8 (Eighth)
Total defense: 321.6 (Sixth)
TRENDS
The Spartans’ record over the last five seasons:
2015: 12-2
2016: 3-9
2017: 10-3
2018: 7-6
2019: 7-6
EYE ON IOWA:
Record in the last five games vs. the Hawkeyes:
2011: Michigan State 37, Iowa 21
2012: Iowa 19, Michigan State 16 (2 OT)
2013: Michigan State 26, Iowa 14
2015: Big Ten Championship Game, Michigan State 16, Iowa 13
2017: Michigan State 17, Iowa 10
