Big Ten breakdown: Michigan State

Coach: Mel Tucker, 2-5 entering second season at Michigan State, 7-12 entering third season overall
2020 record: 2-5, 2-5 Big Ten (seventh, East Division)
Offensive starters returning (8): OT AJ Arcuri, OG Matt Carrick, OG J.D. Duplain, TE Tyler Hunt, OG Kevin Jarvis, WR Jalen Nailor, WR Jayden Reed, C Nick Samac
Defensive starters returning (7): DE Drew Beesley, CB Kalon Gervin, S Angelo Grose, LB Noah Harvey, S Xavier Henderson, DE Jacob Panasiuk, DT Jacob Slade
Specialists returning (2): P Bryce Baringer, PK Matt Coghlin
Returning statistical leaders: Rushing, Jordon Simmons 56-219; Passing, Payton Thorne 48-65-3-582-3; Receiving, Jalen Nailor 26-515; Tackles, Noah Harvey 54
Starring roles
Xavier Henderson: The senior safety is a bright spot in an area where the Spartans were hit hard in the transfer portal, which saw 20 Michigan State players leave the program. A three-year starter, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound Henderson had 41 tackles 1.5 tackles for a loss and one pass deflection during the Spartans’ seven-game season in 2020.
Jalen Nailor: Receiver is a position where Michigan State does have talent. Nailor, a 6-foot junior, caught 26 passes for 515 yards last season and is a burner while Jayden Reed pulled down 33 passes for 407 yards. Just who will be throwing the ball their way remains a question following the transfer of Rocky Lombardi to Northern Illinois. Transfer Anthony Russo, a 26-game starter at Temple, and returning reserve Payton Thorne are the leading candidates.
On the rise
Kenneth Walker: The Spartans are expecting big things from theJal transfer running back from Wake Forest. The 5-foot-10, 205-pound sophomore rushed for 1,158 yards and 20 touchdowns over the past two seasons in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He arrived in East Lansing in January and has quickly worked his way to the top of the depth chart.
Coach speak
“When you think of Michigan State football, you think of tough, hard-nosed, physical, meat and potatoes, not a lot of French pastries. That’s what Michigan State football is all about. Rugged. Lunch pail. It’s a working program, a certain brand of football that’s expected. We recruit to it. We coach to it. That’s our culture.’’ – Mel Tucker
2021 schedule
Sept. 3 – at Northwestern
Sept. 11 – Youngstown State
Sept. 18 – at Miami (Fla.)
Sept. 25 – Nebraska
Oct. 2 – Western Kentucky
Oct. 9 – at Rutgers*
Oct. 16 – Indiana*
Oct. 30 – Michigan*
Nov. 6 – at Purdue
Nov. 13 – Maryland*
Nov. 20 – at Ohio State*
Nov. 27 – Penn State*
* -- East Division game
Numerology
Where Michigan State ranked in the Big Ten in 2021:
Scoring offense: 18.0 (14th)
Rushing offense: 91.4 (13th)
Passing offense: 238.9 (Seventh)
Total offense: 330.3 (14th)
Scoring defense: 35.1 (14th)
Rushing defense: 157.3 (Eighth)
Passing defense: 239.4 (Ninth)
Total defense: 396.7 (Seventh)
Trends
The Spartans record over the last five seasons:
2016: 3-9
2017: 10-3
2018: 7-6
2019: 7-6
2020: 2-5
Eye on Iowa
Record in the last five games vs. the Hawkeyes: