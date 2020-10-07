Big Ten breakdown: Michigan

DE KWITY PAYE: The 6-4, 277-pound senior end demonstrated his potential against Iowa last season, recording two of his 6.5 sacks in the Wolverines’ 10-3 win over the Hawkeyes. Paye recorded 50 tackles including 12.5 behind the line of scrimmage in 2019 and he returns as part of a front four which returns three starters including end Aidan Hutchinson and tackle Carlo Kemp.

QB JOE MILTON: After junior Dylan McCaffrey chose to opt out of the 2020 season, the redshirt sophomore became the heir apparent to the role under center filled by Shea Patterson the past two seasons. At 6-foot-5, 243 pounds, he certainly looks the part and has shown the ability to escape the pocket and carry the ball. Milton has limited experience. He connected on 3-of-4 passes and rushed for 16 yards in four games in 2019. Redshirt freshman Cade McNamara is the expected back up.

YOU NEED TO KNOW…