Big Ten breakdown: Michigan
3. Why dangle the possibility of a spring season?

Coaches like it because they can give their players a goal — be ready to compete by, say, February. Don’t slack off and eat that third doughnut.

COACH: Jim Harbaugh, 47-18 entering sixth season at Michigan, 76-39 entering 10th season overall

2019 RECORD: 9-4, 6-3 Big Ten (Third, East)

OFFENSIVE STARTERS RETURNING (3): WR Ronnie Bell, WR Nico Collins, RT Jalen Mayfield

DEFENSIVE STARTERS RETURNING (7): S Brad Hawkins, S Daxton Hill, DE Aidan Hutchinson, DT Carlo Kemp, LB Cameron McGrone, DE Kwity Paye, CB Ambry Thomas

SPECIALISTS RETURNING (2): PK Quinn Nordin, P Will Hart

RETURNING STATISTICAL LEADERS: Rushing, Zach Charbonnet 149-726; Passing, Dylan McCaffrey 10-20-0-116-1; Receiving, Ronnie Bell 48-758; Tackles, Aidan Hutchinson 68; Interceptions, Ambry Thomas 3

KEEP AN EYE ON…

RB ZACH CHARBONNET: Will likely pair up with Hassan Haskins in the Michigan backfield this season. The pair combined for 1,348 yards a year ago as freshmen. Charbonnet emerged quickly, averaging 4.9 yards per carry and rushing for 11 scores while gaining 726 yards despite dealing with injuries. The pair will be working behind a rebuilt offensive line featuring four first-year starters and one of the top returning linemen in the Big Ten in 6-foot-5, 319-pound tackle Jaylen Mayfield.

DE KWITY PAYE: The 6-4, 277-pound senior end demonstrated his potential against Iowa last season, recording two of his 6.5 sacks in the Wolverines’ 10-3 win over the Hawkeyes. Paye recorded 50 tackles including 12.5 behind the line of scrimmage in 2019 and he returns as part of a front four which returns three starters including end Aidan Hutchinson and tackle Carlo Kemp.

QB JOE MILTON: After junior Dylan McCaffrey chose to opt out of the 2020 season, the redshirt sophomore became the heir apparent to the role under center filled by Shea Patterson the past two seasons. At 6-foot-5, 243 pounds, he certainly looks the part and has shown the ability to escape the pocket and carry the ball. Milton has limited experience. He connected on 3-of-4 passes and rushed for 16 yards in four games in 2019. Redshirt freshman Cade McNamara is the expected back up.

YOU NEED TO KNOW…

When it looked in August like Big Ten football wasn’t going to be played this fall, three Wolverines chose to opt out of the 2020 season. One, offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield, submitted a waiver request when the conference reversed its decision and will be on the field this fall for Michigan. The Wolverines are currently expecting two other seniors who left the program at that point to concentrate on professional futures, wide receiver Nico Collins and cornerback Ambry Thomas, to not play this season. Collins caught 37 passes a year ago while Thomas shared the team lead with three picks.

THE BIG NUMBER

10

Number of players the Wolverines are working to replace who were selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, leaving plenty of holes in the lineup of a Michigan team that expects to have eight first-year starters on offense.

2020 SCHEDULE

Oct. 24 – at Minnesota

Oct. 31 – Michigan State

Nov. 7 – at Indiana

Nov. 14 – Wisconsin

Nov. 21 – at Rutgers

Nov. 28 – Penn State

Dec. 5 – Maryland

Dec. 12 – at Ohio State

NUMEROLOGY

Where Michigan ranked in the Big Ten in 2019:

Scoring offense: 31.7 (Sixth)

Rushing offense: 150.7 (Eighth)

Passing offense: 250.8 (Fifth)

Total offense: 401.5 (Seventh)

Scoring defense: 20.7 (Fifth)

Rushing defense: 121.7 (Sixth)

Passing defense: 185.5 (Third)

Total defense: 307.2 (Fourth)

TRENDS

The Wolverines’ record over the last five seasons:

2015: 10-3

2016: 10-3

2017: 8-5

2018: 10-3

2019: 9-4

EYE ON IOWA:

Record in the last five games vs. the Hawkeyes:

2011: Iowa 24, Michigan 16

2012: Michigan 42, Iowa 17

2013: Iowa 24, Michigan 21

2016: Iowa 14, Michigan 13

2019: Michigan 10, Iowa 3

