Iowa's Jake Gervase hits Minnesota running back Shannon Brooks during the Hawkeyes' win over the Golden Gophers at Kinnick Stadium in this file photo.

Big Ten breakdown: Minnesota

Coach: P.J. Fleck, 5-7 entering second season at Minnesota, 35-29 entering sixth season overall

2017 record: 5-7, 2-7 Big Ten (sixth, West Division)

Offensive starters returning (5): RB Rodney Smith, WR Phillip Howard, OT Donnell Greene, C Conner Olson, OT Sam Schlueter

Defensive starters returning (6): DE Nate Umlor, DE Carter Coughlin, LB Kamal Martin, LB Thomas Barber, CB Antonio Shenault, S Jacob Huff

Specialists returning (1): PK Emmitt Carpenter

Returning statistical leaders: Rushing, Rodney Smith 229-977; Passing, None; Receiving, Tyler Johnson 35-677; Tackles, Thomas Barber 115; Interceptions, Jacob Huff 3

Starring roles

Thomas Barber: A 6-foot-1, 233-pound junior linebacker, Barber moved into the lineup a year ago and led Minnesota with 115 tackles. The younger brother of former Gophers running back Marion Barber joins junior Kamal Martin as returning starters at linebacker for the Golden Gophers.

Rodney Smith: Returning for his senior season, Smith is expected to be the workhorse in the Minnesota backfield this season as Shannon Brooks is expected to be sidelined for the entire season because of a leg injury. Smith ran for 977 yards on 229 carries last season, averaging 4.3 yards per attempt.

Antoine Winfield: Back to full health after dealing with a hamstring injury throughout much of the 2017 season, the junior safety was a freshman all-American two seasons ago when he recorded 52 tackles for the Golden Gophers. Winfield joins a pair of senior returning starters, safety Jacob Huff and cornerback Antonio Shenault, in an otherwise young Minnesota secondary.

On the rise

Carter Coughlin: Was moved from linebacker to the defensive line a year ago out of necessity and performed so well at an end position that he will remain there this season. The top-rated prep recruit in the state of Minnesota two years ago, the 6-4, 245-pound native of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, led the Golden Gophers with 6.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for a loss a year ago.

Newbie

Rashod Bateman: While Minnesota searches for its starting quarterback, the Golden Gophers do have a prospect on the other end of the equation. True freshman receiver Rashod Bateman will be looked toward to complement the abilities of Tyler Johnson, who caught 35 passes last season and is one of few veterans in the Golden Gophers’ receiving corps.

The big number

0: Number of passes Minnesota’s starting quarterback candidates have attempted at the collegiate level. Redshirt freshman Tanner Morgan and true freshman Zack Annexstad are competing for the starting job following the summer departure of juco transfer Vic Viramontes, a one-time California quarterback.

Coach speak

“Our whole model for this year is a race to maturity and we define that as when doing what you have to do becomes doing what you want to do. That’s when people grow up. We’re going to need our young freshmen, our true freshmen, our redshirt freshmen, we’re going to need those people to grow up really fast. That’s what this whole offseason has been about.’’ – P.J. Fleck, Minnesota coach

2018 schedule

Aug. 30 – New Mexico State

Sept. 8 – Fresno State

Sept. 15 – Miami (Ohio)

Sept. 22 – at Maryland

Oct. 6 – Iowa*

Oct. 13 – at Ohio State

Oct. 20 – at Nebraska*

Oct. 26 – Indiana

Nov. 3 – at Illinois*

Nov. 10 – Purdue*

Nov. 17 – Northwestern*

Nov. 24 – at Wisconsin*

* -- West Division game

Numerology

Where Minnesota ranked in the Big Ten in 2017:

Scoring offense: 18.4 (11th)

Rushing offense: 172 (Fourth)

Passing offense: 110 (13th)

Totals offense: 282 (12th)

Scoring defense: 27.8 (Ninth)

Rushing defense: 210 (11th)

Passing defense: 173 (Third)

Total defense: 383 (10th)

Trends

The Golden Gophers’ record over the last five years:

2013: 8-5

2014: 8-5

2015: 6-7

2016: 9-4

2017: 5-7

Eye on Iowa

All-time series

Minnesota 62, Iowa 47, Ties 2

Record in the last five games vs. the Hawkeyes:

2013: Iowa 23, Minnesota 7

2014: Minnesota 51, Iowa 14

2015: Iowa 40, Minnesota 35

2016: Iowa 14, Minnesota 7

2017: Iowa 17, Minnesota 10

