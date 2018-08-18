Big Ten breakdown: Minnesota
Coach: P.J. Fleck, 5-7 entering second season at Minnesota, 35-29 entering sixth season overall
2017 record: 5-7, 2-7 Big Ten (sixth, West Division)
Offensive starters returning (5): RB Rodney Smith, WR Phillip Howard, OT Donnell Greene, C Conner Olson, OT Sam Schlueter
Defensive starters returning (6): DE Nate Umlor, DE Carter Coughlin, LB Kamal Martin, LB Thomas Barber, CB Antonio Shenault, S Jacob Huff
Specialists returning (1): PK Emmitt Carpenter
Returning statistical leaders: Rushing, Rodney Smith 229-977; Passing, None; Receiving, Tyler Johnson 35-677; Tackles, Thomas Barber 115; Interceptions, Jacob Huff 3
Starring roles
Thomas Barber: A 6-foot-1, 233-pound junior linebacker, Barber moved into the lineup a year ago and led Minnesota with 115 tackles. The younger brother of former Gophers running back Marion Barber joins junior Kamal Martin as returning starters at linebacker for the Golden Gophers.
Rodney Smith: Returning for his senior season, Smith is expected to be the workhorse in the Minnesota backfield this season as Shannon Brooks is expected to be sidelined for the entire season because of a leg injury. Smith ran for 977 yards on 229 carries last season, averaging 4.3 yards per attempt.
Antoine Winfield: Back to full health after dealing with a hamstring injury throughout much of the 2017 season, the junior safety was a freshman all-American two seasons ago when he recorded 52 tackles for the Golden Gophers. Winfield joins a pair of senior returning starters, safety Jacob Huff and cornerback Antonio Shenault, in an otherwise young Minnesota secondary.
On the rise
Carter Coughlin: Was moved from linebacker to the defensive line a year ago out of necessity and performed so well at an end position that he will remain there this season. The top-rated prep recruit in the state of Minnesota two years ago, the 6-4, 245-pound native of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, led the Golden Gophers with 6.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for a loss a year ago.
Newbie
Rashod Bateman: While Minnesota searches for its starting quarterback, the Golden Gophers do have a prospect on the other end of the equation. True freshman receiver Rashod Bateman will be looked toward to complement the abilities of Tyler Johnson, who caught 35 passes last season and is one of few veterans in the Golden Gophers’ receiving corps.
The big number
0: Number of passes Minnesota’s starting quarterback candidates have attempted at the collegiate level. Redshirt freshman Tanner Morgan and true freshman Zack Annexstad are competing for the starting job following the summer departure of juco transfer Vic Viramontes, a one-time California quarterback.
Coach speak
“Our whole model for this year is a race to maturity and we define that as when doing what you have to do becomes doing what you want to do. That’s when people grow up. We’re going to need our young freshmen, our true freshmen, our redshirt freshmen, we’re going to need those people to grow up really fast. That’s what this whole offseason has been about.’’ – P.J. Fleck, Minnesota coach
2018 schedule
Aug. 30 – New Mexico State
Sept. 8 – Fresno State
Sept. 15 – Miami (Ohio)
Sept. 22 – at Maryland
Oct. 6 – Iowa*
Oct. 13 – at Ohio State
Oct. 20 – at Nebraska*
Oct. 26 – Indiana
Nov. 3 – at Illinois*
Nov. 10 – Purdue*
Nov. 17 – Northwestern*
Nov. 24 – at Wisconsin*
* -- West Division game
Numerology
Where Minnesota ranked in the Big Ten in 2017:
Scoring offense: 18.4 (11th)
Rushing offense: 172 (Fourth)
Passing offense: 110 (13th)
Totals offense: 282 (12th)
Scoring defense: 27.8 (Ninth)
Rushing defense: 210 (11th)
Passing defense: 173 (Third)
Total defense: 383 (10th)
Trends
The Golden Gophers’ record over the last five years:
2013: 8-5
2014: 8-5
2015: 6-7
2016: 9-4
2017: 5-7
Eye on Iowa
All-time series
Minnesota 62, Iowa 47, Ties 2
Record in the last five games vs. the Hawkeyes:
2013: Iowa 23, Minnesota 7
2014: Minnesota 51, Iowa 14
2015: Iowa 40, Minnesota 35
2016: Iowa 14, Minnesota 7
2017: Iowa 17, Minnesota 10