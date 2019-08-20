(Tenth in a series looking at the upcoming Big Ten football season)
Coach: P.J. Fleck, 12-13 entering third season at Minnesota, 42-35 entering seventh season overall
2018 record: 7-6, 3-6 Big Ten (tied for fifth, West), beat Georgia Tech 34-10 in the Quick Lane Bowl
Offensive starters returning (9): WR Chris Autman-Bell, WR Tyler Johnson, WR Rashod Bateman, TE Jake Paulson, OL Daniel Faalele, RB Mohamed Ibrahim, QB Tanner Morgan, OL Blaise Andries, OL Conner Olson
Defensive starters returning (7): LB Thomas Barber, DL Carter Coughlin, DL Boye Mafe, DL Winston DeLattiboudere, DB Chris Williamson, DB Coney Durr, DB Kiondre Thomas
Specialists returning (1): P Jacob Herbers
Returning statistical leaders: Rushing, Mohamde Ibrahim 202-1,160; Passing, Tanner Morgan 89-152-6-1,401-6; Receiving, Tyler Johnson 78-1,169; Tackles, Thomas Barber 81; Interceptions, Coney Durr 2
Three Golden Gophers to watch
Carter Coughlin: The 6-foot-4, 245-pound senior defensive end was second in the Big Ten in sacks a year ago, one behind Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa with his collection of 9.5. One of seven defensive players returning with starting experience, he shared the team lead with 15 tackles for a loss while leading the Golden Gophers with 104 tackles last season.
Tyler Johnson: Returned for his senior season after flirting with an early exit for the NFL draft during the offseason. The 6-2, 200-pound Minneapolis native topped 100 receiving yards six times last season and already ranks 10th in Golden Gophers history with 127 career receptions. Part of a strong group of returning receivers that includes Chris Autman-Bell and Rashod Bateman, Johnson is also seventh on Minnesota’s all-time receiving yards list with 1,987 and fourth with 20 career touchdowns.
Rodney Smith: Returns from an ACL injury to lead a group of three experienced running backs. The 5-11, 210-pound senior ranks seventh in school history with 2,959 rushing yards. He started the first two games a year ago, but missed the rest of the season because of the ACL tear. Smith joins Shannon Brooks, also coming back off of an ACL injury, and sophomore Mohamed Ibrahim in giving Minnesota more than 5,000 career yards to build around.
The big number
6
With a foot injury sidelining quarterback Zack Annexstad for the immediate future, six-game starter Tanner Morgan will open the season under center for the Golden Gopher. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound sophomore went 4-2 as a starter last season and has shown an ability to create with his feet. Morgan completed 89-of-152 passes for 1,401 yards in 2018, throwing nine touchdown passes and being intercepted six times.
Coach speak
“It’s wide open in the (Big Ten) West. There are no easy games. No matter what side of the division you’re playing, there are no easy games. One thing I’ve learned in this conference is that there’s zero easy games here. They’re all hard, no matter who you play, and you have to be at your best every single week. Again, what we’re going to be able to do is focus on being better today than we were yesterday. It sounds like a broken record and it sounds boring, but sometimes boring is OK. If we can be better than today than we were yesterday, then we’ll become a success.’’ – P.J. Fleck
2019 schedule
Aug. 29 – South Dakota State
Sept. 7 – at Fresno State
Sept. 14 – Georgia Southern
Sept. 28 – at Purdue
Oct. 5 – Illinois
Oct. 12 – Nebraska
Oct. 19 – at Rutgers
Oct. 26 – Maryland
Nov. 9 – Penn State
Nov. 16 – at Iowa
Nov. 23 – at Northwestern
Nov. 30 -- Wisconsin
Numerology
Where Minnesota ranked in the Big Ten in 2018:
Scoring offense: 28.9 (Eighth)
Rushing offense: 170.8 (Eighth)
Passing offense: 208.8 (10th)
Total offense: 379.6 (Ninth)
Scoring defense: 26.5 (Eighth)
Rushing defense: 173.4 (Ninth)
Passing defense: 212.4 (Seventh)
Total defense: 385.8 (Sixth)
Trends
The Golden Gophers record over the last five years:
2014: 8-5
2015: 6-7
2016: 9-4
2017: 5-7
2018: 7-6
Eye on Iowa
All-time series
Minnesota 62, Iowa 48, Ties 2
Record in the last five games vs. the Hawkeyes
2014: Minnesota 51, Iowa 14
2015: Iowa 40, Minnesota 35
2016: Iowa 14, Minnesota 7
2017: Iowa 17, Minnesota 10
2018: Iowa 48, Minnesota 31