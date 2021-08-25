 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Big Ten breakdown: Minnesota
0 Comments
topical alert

Big Ten breakdown: Minnesota

  • Updated
  • 0
Experienced Gophers talking unfinished business this season

FILE - Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim runs for a touchdown against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in College Park, Md. Many of Minnesota's upperclassmen cashed in on the bonus year of eligibility after the pandemic and returned for 2021, giving the Gophers one of the oldest teams in the Big Ten. The time is now for coach P.J. Fleck's group to take another step forward, led by running back Mo Ibrahim and quarterback Tanner Morgan, both in their fourth year.

 Julio Cortez

Big Ten breakdown: Minnesota

Coach: P.J. Fleck, 26-19 entering fifth season at Minnesota, 56-41 entering ninth season overall

2020 record: 3-4, 3-4 Big Ten (fourth, West)

Offensive starters returning (9): OG Blaise Andries, WR Chris Autman-Bell, RB Mohamed Ibrahim, WR Daniel Jackson, QB Tanner Morgan, OG Conner Olson, OT Sam Schlueter, C John Michael Schmitz, TE Bryce Witham

Defensive starters returning (8): CB Coney Durr, LB Justus Harris, SS Jordan Howden, DL Boye Mafe, FS Tyler Nubin, DL Esezi Otomewo, LB Mariano Sori-Marin

Specialists returning (1): P Mark Crawford

Returning statistical leaders: Rushing,Mohamed Ibrahim 201-1,076; Passing, Tanner Morgan 106-183-5-1,374-7; Receiving, Chris Autman-Bell 22-430; Tackles, Mariano Sori-Marin 54

Starring roles

Mohamed Ibrahim: The 5-foot-10, 210-pound senior was a workhorse last season. He had the ball in his hands for 201 carries and his 28.7 carries per game ranked first nationally in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Ibrahim was effective, rushing for 1,076 yards and scoring 15 touchdowns in seven games a year ago. The third-year starter will be working behind a line that returns four starters.

Tanner Morgan: After seeing his production dip in 2020, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior quarterback returns with an eye on improving on his 57.9-percent pass completion rate. He averaged 196.3 passing yards per game last season and will be working behind an offensive line anchored by 6-9, 400-pound senior tackle Daniel Faalele.

On the rise

Daniel Jackson: When Rashod Bateman opted out of the 2020 season, the 6-0 sophomore stepped to the forefront of the Golden Gophers’ receiving corps. He grabbed 12 passes for 167 yards last season and will complement what Chris Autman-Bell brings to the table in the Minnesota passing game, Autman-Bell caught 22 balls for 430 yards last season.

Coach speak

“We want our players to continue to practice like pros, and this team is so fun to coach. I want them to play like kids. I want them to truly, truly enjoy playing the game. We talk about TGIF leading into this season – being together, being grateful, having an identity and focusing on each other.’’ – P.J. Fleck

2021 schedule

Sept. 2 – Ohio State

Sept. 11 – Miami (Ohio)

Sept. 18 – at Colorado

Sept. 25 – Bowling Green

Oct. 2 – at Purdue*

Oct. 16 – Nebraska*

Oct. 23 – Maryland

Oct. 30 – at Northwestern*

Nov. 6 – Illinois*

Nov. 13 – at Iowa*

Nov. 20 – at Indiana

Nov. 27 – Wisconsin*

* -- West Division game

Numerology

Where Minnesota ranked in the Big Ten in 2021:

Scoring offense: 27.3 (Sixth)

Rushing offense: 191.9 (Fourth)

Passing offense: 199.1 (Eighth)

Total offense: 391.0 (Fifth)

Scoring defense: 30.1 (Ninth)

Rushing defense: 207.1 (12th)

Passing defense: 208.7 (Sixth)

Total defense: 415.9 (10th)

Trends

The Golden Gophers record over the last five seasons:

2016: 9-4

2017: 5-7

2018: 7-6

2019: 11-2

2020: 3-4

Eye on Iowa

Record in the last five games vs. the Hawkeyes:

2016: Iowa 14, Minnesota 7

2017: Iowa 17, Minnesota 10

2018: Iowa 48, Minnesota 31

2019: Iowa 23, Minnesota 19

2020: Iowa 35, Minnesota 7

— Steve Batterson

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles August 25th Preview

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News