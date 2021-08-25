Big Ten breakdown: Minnesota
Coach: P.J. Fleck, 26-19 entering fifth season at Minnesota, 56-41 entering ninth season overall
2020 record: 3-4, 3-4 Big Ten (fourth, West)
Offensive starters returning (9): OG Blaise Andries, WR Chris Autman-Bell, RB Mohamed Ibrahim, WR Daniel Jackson, QB Tanner Morgan, OG Conner Olson, OT Sam Schlueter, C John Michael Schmitz, TE Bryce Witham
Defensive starters returning (8): CB Coney Durr, LB Justus Harris, SS Jordan Howden, DL Boye Mafe, FS Tyler Nubin, DL Esezi Otomewo, LB Mariano Sori-Marin
Specialists returning (1): P Mark Crawford
Returning statistical leaders: Rushing,Mohamed Ibrahim 201-1,076; Passing, Tanner Morgan 106-183-5-1,374-7; Receiving, Chris Autman-Bell 22-430; Tackles, Mariano Sori-Marin 54
Starring roles
Mohamed Ibrahim: The 5-foot-10, 210-pound senior was a workhorse last season. He had the ball in his hands for 201 carries and his 28.7 carries per game ranked first nationally in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Ibrahim was effective, rushing for 1,076 yards and scoring 15 touchdowns in seven games a year ago. The third-year starter will be working behind a line that returns four starters.
Tanner Morgan: After seeing his production dip in 2020, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior quarterback returns with an eye on improving on his 57.9-percent pass completion rate. He averaged 196.3 passing yards per game last season and will be working behind an offensive line anchored by 6-9, 400-pound senior tackle Daniel Faalele.
On the rise
Daniel Jackson: When Rashod Bateman opted out of the 2020 season, the 6-0 sophomore stepped to the forefront of the Golden Gophers’ receiving corps. He grabbed 12 passes for 167 yards last season and will complement what Chris Autman-Bell brings to the table in the Minnesota passing game, Autman-Bell caught 22 balls for 430 yards last season.
Coach speak
“We want our players to continue to practice like pros, and this team is so fun to coach. I want them to play like kids. I want them to truly, truly enjoy playing the game. We talk about TGIF leading into this season – being together, being grateful, having an identity and focusing on each other.’’ – P.J. Fleck
2021 schedule
Sept. 2 – Ohio State
Sept. 11 – Miami (Ohio)
Sept. 18 – at Colorado
Sept. 25 – Bowling Green
Oct. 2 – at Purdue*
Oct. 16 – Nebraska*
Oct. 23 – Maryland
Oct. 30 – at Northwestern*
Nov. 6 – Illinois*
Nov. 13 – at Iowa*
Nov. 20 – at Indiana
Nov. 27 – Wisconsin*
* -- West Division game
Numerology
Where Minnesota ranked in the Big Ten in 2021:
Scoring offense: 27.3 (Sixth)
Rushing offense: 191.9 (Fourth)
Passing offense: 199.1 (Eighth)
Total offense: 391.0 (Fifth)
Scoring defense: 30.1 (Ninth)
Rushing defense: 207.1 (12th)
Passing defense: 208.7 (Sixth)
Total defense: 415.9 (10th)
Trends
The Golden Gophers record over the last five seasons: