(Eleventh in a series looking at the upcoming Big Ten football season)
Coach: Scott Frost, 4-8 entering second season at Nebraska, 23-15 entering fourth season overall
2018 record: 4-8, 3-6 Big Ten (tied for fifth, West)
Offensive starters returning (7): WR JD Spielman, WR Kade Warner, OL Matt Farniok, OL Boe Wilson, OL Brenden Jaimes, TE Jack Stoll, QB Adrian Martinez
Defensive starters returning (7): DL Carlos Davis, DL Ben Stille, LB Mohamed Barry, LB Alex Davis, LB Tyrin Ferguson, CB Dicaprio Bootle, CB Lamar Jackson
Specialists returning (2): P Isaac Armstrong, PK Barret Pickering
Returning statistical leaders: Rushing, Adrian Martinez 140-629; Passing, Adrian Martinez 224-347-8-2,617-17; Receiving, JD Spielman 66-818; Tackles, Mo Barry 112; Interceptions, Lamar Jackson 2
Three Cornhuskers to watch
Mohamed Barry: From the middle of the Nebraska defense, the 6-foot-1, 230-pound senior linebacker returns after leading the Cornhuskers with 112 tackles a year ago. He finished with 11 tackles for a loss last season and will anchor a veteran front seven that returns Carlos Davis, Ben Stille and Kahlil Davis with experience at the end positions and expects contributions from Oklahoma State transfer Darriion Daniels at the nose tackle position.
Adrian Martinez: The sophomore quarterback accumulated 3,246 yards of total offense a year ago at the controls of the Nebraska offense and looks to build on that start. The Cornhuskers will lean on the 6-2, 220-pound California native as they look to replace a 1,000-yard rusher and 1,000-yard receiver. Martinez completed 224-of-347 passes for 2,617 yards in 2018, throwing 17 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 629 yards on 140 carries.
J.D. Spielman: Beyond Martinez, The 5-9, 185-pound junior is the most experienced of Nebraska’s offensive skill players. He averaged 81.8 receiving yards per game last season, catching 66 passes for 818 yards and eight touchdowns. He’ll lead an offensive group that expects big things from juco transfer Dedrick Mills, a 771-yard rusher at Georgia Tech in in 2016 – at running back and returning starting receiver Kade Warner.
The big number
5
Of Nebraska’s eight losses last season, five were by five points or less, something that gives the Cornhuskers confidence that a quick turnaround from back-to-back 4-8 seasons is a possibility. Nebraska hopes to benefit from a schedule that includes home games against Ohio State, Northwestern, Wisconsin and Iowa and road games against just one opponent, a 7-6 Purdue team, which finished over .500 a year ago.
Coach speak
“To look now and see what our guys are doing in the weight room and really just looking at them when you see them walk by and seeing them in the locker room, in the hallways, they look completely different. This is a big, physical league. There’s a lot of big, physical teams, a lot of really good teams, and regardless of your scheme on offense or defense, you can’t get pushed around, you can’t get outworked, and you can’t get outsized. We made a lot of strides to catch up and I think that will show on the field.’’ – Scott Frost
2019 schedule
Aug. 31 – South Alabama
Sept. 7 – at Colorado
Sept. 14 – Northern Illinois
Sept. 21 – at Illinois
Sept. 28 – Ohio State
Oct. 5 – Northwestern
Oct. 12 – at Minnesota
Oct. 26 – Indiana
Nov. 2 – at Purdue
Nov. 16 – Wisconsin
Nov. 23 – at Maryland
Nov. 29 – Iowa
Numerology
Where Nebraska ranked in the Big Ten in 2018:
Scoring offense: 30.0 (Sixth)
Rushing offense: 209.4 (Fourth)
Passing offense: 247.2 (Fourth)
Total offense: 456.2 (Second)
Scoring defense: 31.3 (12th)
Rushing defense: 195.8 (12th)
Passing defense: 237.8 (Ninth)
Total defense: 433.5 (12th)
Trends
The Cornhuskers record over the last five years:
2014: 9-4
2015: 6-7
2016: 9-4
2017: 4-8
2018: 4-8
Eye on Iowa
All-time series
Nebraska 29, Iowa 17, Ties 3
Record in the last five games vs. the Hawkeyes
2014: Nebraska 37, Iowa 34 (OT)
2015: Iowa 28, Nebraska 20
2016: Iowa 40, Nebraska 10
2017: Iowa 56, Nebraska 14
2018: Iowa 31, Nebraska 28