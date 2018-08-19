Big Ten breakdown: Nebraska
Coach: Scott Frost, entering first season at Nebraska, 19-7 entering third season overall
2017 record: 4-8, 3-6 Big Ten (fifth, West Division)
Offensive starters returning (6): RB Mikale Wilbon, WR Stanley Morgan, OL Cole Conrad, OL Tanner Farmer, OL Jerald Foster, OL Brenden Jaimes
Defensive starters returning (8): DL Freedom Akinmoladun, DL Carlos Davis, DL Mick Stoltenberg, LB Luke Gifford, LB Dedrick Young, DB Lamar Jackson, DB Eric Lee, DB Aaron Williams
Specialists returning (1): P Caleb Lightbourn
Returning statistical leaders: Rushing, Devine Ozigbo 129-493; Passing, None; Receiving, Stanley Morgan 61-986; Tackles, Dedrick Young 80; Interceptions, Aaron Williams 2
Starring roles
Stanley Morgan: Was one of a handful of Cornhuskers to have a successful season in 2017, recording a team-leading 61 receptions for 986 yards. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound senior averaged 16.5 yards per reception and grabbed 10 touchdown passes last season.
JD Spielman: Established a freshman record at Nebraska with 55 receptions a year ago covering 830 yards. The sophomore will be a factor in the Cornhuskers’ receiving corps and is expected to help the team in the return game, where he led the team with an average of 24.8 yards on kick returns last season.
Mick Stoltenberg: Is the veteran of a three-man defensive front that will adapt more of an aggressive approach under the plan of defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, an Iowa alum. The 6-5, 205-pound senior is preparing for his third season as a starter in a line group which returns three players with starting experience.
On the rise
Tre Bryant: A knee injury limited the 5-11, 200-pound junior to seven quarters a year ago, but he finished with a team-best 5.9 yards per carry. Bryant rushed 51 times for 299 yards and is back in the mix as part of a large group of running backs getting a look from coaches this fall. Freshmen Miles Jones and Maurice Washington and junior college transfer Greg Bell will be backfield factors as well as Nebraska adjusts to a new offensive system.
Newbie
Tristan Gebbia: The spring transfer Patrick O’Brien leaves Nebraska without any experience at the quarterback as the Cornhuskers work through fall camp. Redshirt freshman Tristan Gebbia, freshman Adrian Martinez and sophomore walk-on Andrew Bunch are competing to become the starter under center as UCF transfer Noah Vedral sits out this season following his transfer.
The big number
1999: First-year coach Scott Frost inherits a Nebraska program that hasn’t won a conference championship in football in 19 seasons, dating to its time in the Big 12. Frost quarterbacked the Cornhuskers to a share of their most recent national title in 1997.
Coach speak
“Nebraska belongs in the upper echelon of college football, but hasn’t been accomplishing things to that degree for a while, certainly not to the degree that the people in Nebraska and the people of the university want it to. I’m excited to start the process of getting Nebraska back to where it belongs, making it competitive and trying to compete for championships. I’m thrilled to be doing it at home around an unbelievable group of people.’’ – Scott Frost, Nebraska coach
2018 schedule
Sept. 1 – Akron
Sept. 8 – Colorado
Sept. 15 – Troy
Sept. 22 – at Michigan
Sept. 29 – Purdue*
Oct. 6 – at Wisconsin*
Oct. 13 – at Northwestern *
Oct. 20 – Minnesota*
Nov. 3 – at Ohio State
Nov. 10 – Illinois*
Nov. 17 – Michigan State
Nov. 23 – at Iowa*
* -- West Division game
Numerology
Where Nebraska ranked in the Big Ten in 2017:
Scoring offense: 23.8 (Sixth)
Rushing offense: 97 (14th)
Passing offense: 282 (Second)
Totals offense: 379 (Sixth)
Scoring defense: 37.6 (13th)
Rushing defense: 145 (14th)
Passing defense: 194 (Sixth)
Total defense: 440 (14th)
Trends
The Cornhuskers’ record over the last five years:
2013: 9-4
2014: 9-4
2015: 6-7
2016: 9-4
2017: 4-8
Eye on Iowa
All-time series
Nebraska 29, Iowa 16, Ties 3
Record in the last five games vs. the Hawkeyes:
2013: Iowa 38, Nebraska 17
2014: Nebraska 37, Iowa 34 (OT)
2015: Iowa 28, Nebraska 20
2016: Iowa 40, Nebraska 10
2017: Iowa 56, Nebraska 14