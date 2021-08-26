Big Ten breakdown: Nebraska

Coach: Scott Frost, 12-20 entering fourth season at Nebraska, 31-27 entering sixth season overall
2020 record: 3-5, 3-5 Big Ten (Fifth, West)
Offensive starters returning (7): TE Austin Allen, OT Bryce Benhart, WR Levi Falck, C Cameron Jurgens, WR Oliver Martin, QB Adrian Martinez, OG Ethan Piper
Defensive starters returning (8): S Marquel Dismuke, LB JoJo Domann, LB Will Honas, LB Garrett Nelson, DE Ty Robinson, DE Ben Stille, CB Cam Taylor-Britt, S Deontai Williams
Specialists returning (2): PK Connor Culp, P William Przystup
Returning statistical leaders: Rushing, Adrian Martinez 91-521; Passing, Adrian Martinez 108-151-3-1,055-4; Receiving, Zavier Betts 12-131; Tackles, JoJo Domann 58
Starring roles
JoJo Domann: The 6-foot-1, 230-pound linebacker can handle whatever is asked to do by Cornhuskers coaches. He lined up on the line, at linebacker and in the secondary a year ago based on the down and distance Nebraska was attempting to defend. A sixth-year senior, he’ll be at the core of a defensive that returns eight starters. Domann led Nebraska with 58 tackles and 6.5 tackles for a loss last season in addition to forcing two fumbles. He’s also been disruptive in the passing game, breaking up a team-high five passes.
Adrian Martinez: While the Cornhuskers’ senior quarterback has had his share of ups and downs throughout his career, Martinez has completed 64.2 percent of the passes he has attempted during his career, topping 71 percent a year ago when the 6-2, 220-pound Frenso, Calif., native completed 108-of-151 passes for 1,055 yards. He also led Nebraska in rushing with 604 yards on 91 carries.
On the rise
Cam Taylor-Britt: Is positioned to build off of a second-team all-Big Ten effort last season at cornerback. The 6-5, 205-pound junior is one of three returning starters in the Nebraska secondary and is also expected to be a return man. He shared the team lead with a pair of interceptions last season and finished with 28 tackles in addition to breaking up four passes.
Coach speak
“Without a doubt, this is the most excited I’ve been about our team and the most confident. Part of this is talent, part of this is just the character of the young men on our team and the culture surrounding the team. I’m excited for this season. We’ve got to go earn whatever respect we get. … We’ve been focusing on the things we need to fix as a football team. We’ve had too many self-inflicted wounds, too many errors, turnovers, penalties, the types of things that have kept us from winning close games.’’ – Scott Frost
2021 schedule
Aug. 28 – at Illinois*
Sept. 11 – Buffalo
Sept. 18 – at Oklahoma
Sept. 25 – at Michigan State
Oct. 2 – Northwestern*
Oct. 9 – Michigan
Oct. 16 – at Minnesota*
Oct. 30 – Purdue*
Nov. 6 – Ohio State
Nov. 13 – Southeastern Louisiana
Nov. 20 – at Wisconsin*
Nov. 26 – Iowa*
* -- West Division game
Numerology
Where Nebraska ranked in the Big Ten in 2021:
Scoring offense: 23.1 (12th)
Rushing offense: 201.4 (Second)
Passing offense: 1901. (12th)
Total offense: 391.5 (Fourth)
Scoring defense: 29.4 (Seventh)
Rushing defense: 169.5 (Ninth)
Passing defense: 217.0 (Seventh)
Total defense: 386.5 (Sixth)
Trends
The Cornhuskers record over the last five seasons:
2016: 9-4
2017: 4-8
2018: 4-8
2019: 5-7
2020: 3-5
Eye on Iowa
Record in the last five games vs. the Hawkeyes:
2016: Iowa 40, Nebraska 10
2017: Iowa 56, Nebraska 14
2018: Iowa 31, Nebraska 28
2019: Iowa 27, Nebraska 24
2020: Iowa 26, Nebraska 20
— Steve Batterson